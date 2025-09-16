ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Tribal Engineer Conquers World’s Highest Motorable Road in Ladakh, In Guinness Hall Of Fame

Surat: Armed with courage, grit, and sheer determination, a 27-year-old engineer from tribal origin from Gujarat did something which even professional bike riders would not have dared to dream. His uphill journey took him to perilous Umling La Pass in Ladakh, the world’s highest motorable road, on his bike.

In this process, Mrigesh Ishwarlal Rathod, who comes from Timba village of Kamrej taluka, has etched his name in the Guinness World Records.

The young electrical engineer, employed with Jetco, embarked on the daring journey with his friends Bhavik Rathod, Akashdeep Patel, Ayush Rathod, and Piyush Chaudhary on August 16.

They covered an arduous 6,300 km in 25 days on Bajaj Dominar 250 bikes to reach Umling La, perched at a staggering 19,024 feet. His record-breaking feat has made Surat, Kamrej, and the tribal community beam with pride.