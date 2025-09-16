Gujarat Tribal Engineer Conquers World’s Highest Motorable Road in Ladakh, In Guinness Hall Of Fame
Mrigesh Ishwarlal Rathod, employed with Jetco, embarked on the journey with his friends Bhavik Rathod, Akashdeep Patel, Ayush Rathod, and Piyush Chaudhary on August 16.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 5:32 PM IST
Surat: Armed with courage, grit, and sheer determination, a 27-year-old engineer from tribal origin from Gujarat did something which even professional bike riders would not have dared to dream. His uphill journey took him to perilous Umling La Pass in Ladakh, the world’s highest motorable road, on his bike.
In this process, Mrigesh Ishwarlal Rathod, who comes from Timba village of Kamrej taluka, has etched his name in the Guinness World Records.
The young electrical engineer, employed with Jetco, embarked on the daring journey with his friends Bhavik Rathod, Akashdeep Patel, Ayush Rathod, and Piyush Chaudhary on August 16.
They covered an arduous 6,300 km in 25 days on Bajaj Dominar 250 bikes to reach Umling La, perched at a staggering 19,024 feet. His record-breaking feat has made Surat, Kamrej, and the tribal community beam with pride.
According to Mrigesh, the journey was fraught with life risks but he was determined to chase his dream come what may. He heaved a sigh of relief after securing his name in the Guinness World Records after reaching Umling La pass in Ladakh by covering the distance riding his Bajaj Dominar 250 bike.
Dangerous journey and determination
Mrigesh said he always harboured a dream of doing something different since his early days. During this 25-day journey, he braved difficulties ranging from landslides and snowfall to low oxygen. At times, even cycling became dangerous. But Mrigesh and his friends did not give up and continued their journey.
Finally, his hard work paid off, and he reached the world's highest motorable road, Umling La. There, he waved the flag as a mark of his feat.
Read more