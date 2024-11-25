Gujarat Tourism Records Rise In Visitor Footfall During Diwali Holidays 2024

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has marked its position as a preferred destination for both national and international tourists, offering a destination of cultural heritage and natural beauty. The state government has undertaken significant infrastructural advancements to elevate Gujarat’s tourism sector globally.
These efforts have increased tourist footfall, as evidenced during the 20-day Diwali holiday period from October 26 to November 15, 2024, when 61.70 lakh visitors explored 16 prominent tourist destinations and pilgrimage sites across the state.
Among the most popular attractions were the Statue of Unity, Atal Bridge, Riverfront Flower Park, Kankaria Lake, Pavagadh Temple, Ambaji Temple, Girnar Ropeway, Science City, Vadnagar, Somnath Temple, Dwarka Temple, Nadabet, Modhera Sun Temple, Smritivan Memorial, Gir Safari and Dandi Smarak. Ahmedabad’s Kankaria Lake attracted over 5.50 lakh visitors, while the Dwarka Temple recorded the highest footfall, with more than 13 lakh devotees.
Rann Utsav 2024-25: A Global Attraction in Kutch
The Rann Utsav has officially begun, drawing both domestic and international visitors. The festival includes vibrant cultural programmes and adventure sports. In 2024-25, the Utsav includes a newly established Adventure Zone with 20 activities such as paramotoring and ATV rides.
Additionally, a Children’s Activity and Fun/Knowledge Park will feature 10 attractions, including nutrition-awareness games and a VR game zone. During the 2023-24 Rann Utsav, 7.42 lakh tourists visited the festival.
G-20 Meetings Highlight Gujarat’s Tourism Potential
As part of India’s G-20 presidency, Gujarat hosted a series of high-profile meetings at its world-class tourist destinations, including Dhordo in Kutch and the Statue of Unity.
Delegates visited notable attractions, including Dholavira, Modhera Sun Temple, Ahmedabad’s historical landmarks, GIFT City, and the Dandi Kutir, and praised the state’s cultural and historical legacy, emphasising its importance as a global treasure.
