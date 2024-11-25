ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Tourism Records Rise In Visitor Footfall During Diwali Holidays 2024

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has marked its position as a preferred destination for both national and international tourists, offering a destination of cultural heritage and natural beauty. The state government has undertaken significant infrastructural advancements to elevate Gujarat’s tourism sector globally.

These efforts have increased tourist footfall, as evidenced during the 20-day Diwali holiday period from October 26 to November 15, 2024, when 61.70 lakh visitors explored 16 prominent tourist destinations and pilgrimage sites across the state.

Among the most popular attractions were the Statue of Unity, Atal Bridge, Riverfront Flower Park, Kankaria Lake, Pavagadh Temple, Ambaji Temple, Girnar Ropeway, Science City, Vadnagar, Somnath Temple, Dwarka Temple, Nadabet, Modhera Sun Temple, Smritivan Memorial, Gir Safari and Dandi Smarak. Ahmedabad’s Kankaria Lake attracted over 5.50 lakh visitors, while the Dwarka Temple recorded the highest footfall, with more than 13 lakh devotees.

Rann Utsav 2024-25: A Global Attraction in Kutch

The Rann Utsav has officially begun, drawing both domestic and international visitors. The festival includes vibrant cultural programmes and adventure sports. In 2024-25, the Utsav includes a newly established Adventure Zone with 20 activities such as paramotoring and ATV rides.