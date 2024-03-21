Gujarat: SOG Seizes 192 Pre-activated SIM Cards Being Smuggled to Dubai; Two Held

Surat: The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Surat City Police in Gujarat has detained two men and seized 192 pre-activated SIM cards which were being illegally sent to Dubai and delivered to Chinese online gaming companies from their possession, sources said on Thursday, March 21.

An official said that the accused identified as Ajay Sochitra, a local and Sahad Farooq Baguna, a resident of Dubai were detained by a special team of the Surat SOG at the Surat Railway station following intelligence inputs about the smuggling of SIM cards.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Sochitra was to deliver the consignment to Baguna, who was to take the SIM cards to Dubai and deliver them to Chinese nationals, the official said.

SIM Cards Ordered for Online Gaming Fraud: Sources said that it also surfaced during the subsequent interrogation of Ajay Sochitra that he used to send Indian SIM cards for online gaming and fraud to a Chinese company operating online games in Dubai. The Indian SIM card was ordered by a person named Dinesh living in Dubai, sources said.

Investigation revealed that one Reshma, another Umesh and a man named Ketan living in Surat were also in contact with Dinesh to operate the nexus.

Sources said that the Chinese online gaming companies based in Dubai use the Indian SIM cards to cheat people.

Ashok Chaudhary, PI, SOG said that the accused bought each SIM card for Rs 1200 to Rs 1400 and sold one SIM card for as high as Rs 5000. Further investigation into the case is going on.