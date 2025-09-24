ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Serial Offender Arrested In Adalaj Murder Case Dies While Escaping Police

Gandhinagar: A man, who is a serial offender, arrested in connection with the robbery and murder of a youth on a deserted road in Gujarat's Adalaj area, was killed on Wednesday after police opened fire at him when he allegedly tried to escape, police said.

The accused, identified as Vipul alias Neel Parmar, was arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch from Rajkot on September 23. As per the routine investigation procedure, Vipul was taken to the Adalaj area for crime scene reconstruction this morning. However, when he allegedly tried to escape, police opened fire at him and he died at the spot.

On Saturday night, Vaibhav Manwani, a resident of Sardar Nagar, was celebrating his 25th birthday with a female friend near Narmada canal in Adalaj when they were attacked by a robber. Vaibhav was stabbed to death while his friend suffered injuries. The robber snatched away cash, jewellery and mobile phones from them and fled in Vaibhav's car, which later broke down and was abandoned.