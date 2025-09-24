Gujarat Serial Offender Arrested In Adalaj Murder Case Dies While Escaping Police
Police said accused, Vipul alias Neel Parmar, was taken for crime scene reconstruction when he tried to escape and was shot.
Gandhinagar: A man, who is a serial offender, arrested in connection with the robbery and murder of a youth on a deserted road in Gujarat's Adalaj area, was killed on Wednesday after police opened fire at him when he allegedly tried to escape, police said.
The accused, identified as Vipul alias Neel Parmar, was arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch from Rajkot on September 23. As per the routine investigation procedure, Vipul was taken to the Adalaj area for crime scene reconstruction this morning. However, when he allegedly tried to escape, police opened fire at him and he died at the spot.
On Saturday night, Vaibhav Manwani, a resident of Sardar Nagar, was celebrating his 25th birthday with a female friend near Narmada canal in Adalaj when they were attacked by a robber. Vaibhav was stabbed to death while his friend suffered injuries. The robber snatched away cash, jewellery and mobile phones from them and fled in Vaibhav's car, which later broke down and was abandoned.
The girl, who was seriously injured, walked for half a kilometre to reach the main road and with the help of a passerby couple informed her father. After which, they were taken to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in an ambulance. The incident triggered panic among residents of Adalaj area.
According to police, Vipul was nabbed on the basis of CCTV footage that showed a man riding a bike on the service road towards the canal at around 1:00 a.m. and returning at around 2:30 a.m. During investigation, police compiled a list of suspects based on modus operandi and zeroed in on Vipul, who was currently on bail after being jailed in a robbery and murder case two years ago. A search operation was immediately launched for him and he was finally arrested from Rajkot yesterday.
An official of Ahmedabad Crime Branch said Vipul was accused in many cases, including murder, robbery, dacoity and burglary across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Anand.
