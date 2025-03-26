Gujarat's Saffron Mango Farmers Stare At Heavy Losses As Heatwave Leaves Orchards 'Fruitless'

Kutch: What was once perceived as a season that would bring bountiful harvest, has now turned into a period of financial distress for the saffron mango farmers here in Gujarat. Reason, extreme heatwave and dew have damaged the delicate buds of mango trees in the orchards.

Saffron mango or the Gir Kesar mango is a prized mango variety grown in Gujarat. As per reports, the mango buds on the trees in the orchards of farmers in Roha area of Kutch, from Deshalpar to Versalpar, appear completely scorched due to heat and dew from the changing season. While farmers were earlier hopeful of a good harvest, it seems they are now staring at severe losses due to the changing weather conditions.

Damage Due To Burning Of Mango Crop Buds

Since the beginning of March, heatwave in Kutch has been increasing each passing day, and this intense heat has ruined the mango crop. Farmers in the Roha area of Kutch, from Deshalpar to Versalpar, have suffered losses due to the burning of mango crop buds. Owing to the changing weather conditions, as well as the dew and heat, the tender mangoes have fallen, leaving many mango trees fruitless.

Trees Turn Fruitless Due To Intense Heat

Farmers of Roha Panthak have suffered financial losses due to the falling of mango buds from the trees. This year, the mango trees had bloomed in abundance, and farmers were hoping for a large production. However, due to nature's wrath, the trees have now become fruitless. At a time when horticulture farming is blossoming in this area, such a situation has created a stir in the region.

According to farmers, the tender buds on the mango trees have been burnt due to the combined effect of dew, frost and heat. Kutch has been a hub for horticultural crops over the last two decades, but these crops have been in a bad state for the last three years. After unseasonal rains, hail, and the Biporjoy cyclone, the saffron mango crop has suffered severe losses.

Mayurbhai Bhimani, a farmer from Versalpar, told ETV Bharat, "I have about 1200 mango trees in my orchard. This time, the mango crop has suffered losses due to dew and heat. The buds of the mango crop have burnt, and farmers from Deshalpar and Khirsara have also witnessed similar situation. There was hope for a good harvest this time, but due to the heat, the mango buds have burnt and dried up."

80-85 Percent Crop Loss Witnessed

Another farmer Mukeshbhai Ukhani said that there are nearly 70,000 to 80,000 mango trees in the Versalpar area, and more than 70 farmers cultivate mangoes. "Of these, some grow only mangoes. Due to the dew and heatwave, 80-85 percent of the crop has been damaged. Usually, each tree bears 50-60 kg of mangoes, but most of the mangoes have either fallen or are damaged and scorched. As a result, it seems one tree will yield only 5-6 kg of mangoes this year. Even one kg yield will be considered a lot this time. Farmers who used to earn crores from the mango crop will now earn only Rs 8-10 lakh this year," he stated.

Farmers Demand Research On Climate Impact

While there is no compensation for damage to the crops caused by heat, a request has been submitted to the government to facilitate research by a team of scientists. These researchers would visit the affected area and provide suggestions on how to prevent damage caused by climate change, dew and heatwave.

Those Who Did Not Take Care Of Their Crops Saw Damage

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kutch District Deputy Director of Horticulture, Mandeep Parsania, said, "Due to climate change, damage is seen in horticultural crops, causing mango buds to burn and fall due to dew and excessive heat. In such cases, government provides no compensation. However, there is provision of compensation for damage caused by natural disasters. Those who have maintained their mango crops properly have not faced any damage, while those who have neglected their crops may have seen their crops damaged."