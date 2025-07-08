ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Shows Strong Growth In GST Revenue And Compliance, Reports Rs, 1,36,748 Crore GST Collection

Gandhinagar: For the financial year (FY) 2024-2025, Gujarat has shown steady and significant gains in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, taxpayer registration, and compliance, demonstrating a consistent upward trend across key tax indicators.

145% Growth In Taxpayers

In the eight years since GST was introduced, the number of registered taxpayers in Gujarat has more than doubled. It was around 5.15 lakh in 2017, and now it is over 12.46 lakh, showing a 145% jump. Gujarat currently ranks third in the country for total registered taxpayers. In the last year alone, the taxpayer base grew by 6.38%, well above the national average of 3.86%.

GST Growth

On the revenue front, the state collected ₹1,36,748 crore in GST this year, an increase of ₹11,579 crore from the previous year. Gujarat now accounts for 8.2% of India’s total domestic GST revenue.

Collections under State GST (SGST) and Integrated GST (IGST) also grew, reaching ₹73,200 crore in 2024–25. That’s a ₹8,752 crore increase year-on-year, with a growth rate of 13.6%, which is more than the national average of 10.31%.