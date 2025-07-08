Gujarat Shows Strong Growth In GST Revenue And Compliance, Reports Rs, 1,36,748 Crore GST Collection

Gandhinagar: For the financial year (FY) 2024-2025, Gujarat has shown steady and significant gains in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, taxpayer registration, and compliance, demonstrating a consistent upward trend across key tax indicators.
145% Growth In Taxpayers
In the eight years since GST was introduced, the number of registered taxpayers in Gujarat has more than doubled. It was around 5.15 lakh in 2017, and now it is over 12.46 lakh, showing a 145% jump. Gujarat currently ranks third in the country for total registered taxpayers. In the last year alone, the taxpayer base grew by 6.38%, well above the national average of 3.86%.
GST Growth
On the revenue front, the state collected ₹1,36,748 crore in GST this year, an increase of ₹11,579 crore from the previous year. Gujarat now accounts for 8.2% of India’s total domestic GST revenue.
Collections under State GST (SGST) and Integrated GST (IGST) also grew, reaching ₹73,200 crore in 2024–25. That’s a ₹8,752 crore increase year-on-year, with a growth rate of 13.6%, which is more than the national average of 10.31%.
In the national assessment of GST performance, Gujarat ranked second in the country, just behind Maharashtra, which stood first with 73.93 points. Gujarat scored 71.69 in this assessment. Of the 22 key performance indicators (KPIs) used to evaluate how states implement and manage GST, Gujarat topped in nine parameters.
Other Parameters
Gujarat also leads when it comes to tracking goods movement digitally. In the last financial year, suppliers from the state generated 13.98 crore e-Way Bills, which is the highest in the country in terms of supplier count. Gujarat ranked second in the total value of these bills and third in overall volume.
In terms of compliance, Gujarat reported a timely filing rate of 88.9% for GSTR-3B returns and 85.5% for GSTR-1, indicating consistent adherence to filing timelines.
