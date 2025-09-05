Gujarat Rains: Narmada River At Danger Mark In Bharuch, Flood Alert In 3 Districts

Bharuch: With heavy rain lashing Gujarat for the last few days, a flood alert has been issued in some of the low-lying areas of Narmada, Bharuch and Vadodara districts.

The current water level of the Narmada river has reached 24.50 feet, slightly crossing the danger level, at the Golden Bridge, which connects Ankleshwar and Bharuch. A flood-like situation has risen in the villages situated along the river banks.

In view of the present situation, large amount of water is being released from Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam, the lifeline of Gujarat. Around 75.78 crore litres of water per hour is being released downstream upon opening 23 gates. Currently, 4.45 lakh cusecs of water is being released into the Narmada river following which, situation has become serious in the areas along both sides of the river.

The state administration has urged people living in low-lying areas to be cautious and a flood-alert has been issued in the three districts of Narmada, Bharuch and Vadodara. The riverside villages of Bharuch's Ankleshwar taluka are worse-affected.

The Bharuch administration has identified 14 flood-vulnerable villages in Ankleshwar taluka and an alert has been issued in these areas. Teams led by the Mamlatdar are visiting the villages and reviewing the preparations to deal with the flood-like situation along with interacting with the locals.

Mamlatdar Karan Singh Rajput and Talati Minister Vritti Chauhan visited some of the inundated villages of Sarfuddin, Khalpiya, Borbhatha Bet and Juna Kashiya. They appealed to the villagers to cooperate with the officials and be on alert. They have also suggested residents to shift to safer places if needed.

The Bharuch district administration is taking necessary steps to deal with the present situation. It has deployed rescue teams along the riverside areas and asked residents not to go to the river banks, ensure their children don't playing near the banks and inform officials in case of any dire situation.

Karan Singh Rajput, Mamlatdar Ankleshwar said, "Due to the increase in the Narmada river water level, villages on the banks may get flooded. The officials are on alert and the villagers have been requested to cooperate with officials and shift to a safe place."

"If people remain alert and cooperate with the administration, potential dangers can be avoided. At present, maintaining coordination between the administration, villagers and rescue team is the biggest need of the hour," Vriti Chauhan, Talati-Minister.