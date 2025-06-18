18 Dead As Torrential Rains Batter Gujarat; NDRF, SDRF Teams Deployed For Rescue Ops

Gandhinagar: At least 18 were killed as torrential rains drenched Gujarat, disrupting normal life, officials said on Wednesday.

Heavy rains resulted in waterlogging in low-lying areas as well as the closure of some roads and causeways. Amid the heavy downpours, 18 people lost their lives due to lightning, storm and other reasons. Apart from this, houses have also been damaged in different parts of the state.

In the Botad district, 40 persons were shifted to safety while five others went missing as their car got swept away in a swollen river. Bhavnagar was also one of the worst-affected districts, the officials said, adding that more downpours are likely over the next four days in parts of the state. The district administrations have declared a holiday on Wednesday for educational institutions in both districts.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday held a meeting through video conferencing with officials from IMD, NDRF, SDRF, other departments and collectors of rain-affected districts to review the situation arising out of the heavy downpours in the state.

Alok Kumar Pandey, Relief Commissioner at the State Emergency Operations Centre in Gandhinagar, said that heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Saurashtra, Kutch and Central Gujarat of the state in the coming days.

He added that due to the low-pressure situation in the Arabian Sea, the Kutch and Saurashtra regions of Gujarat will experience heavy downpours in the next two days. The highest rainfall was recorded in Barwala taluka of Botad district, followed by Sayla taluka of Surendranagar district.

Rescue Ops Underway

Talking to reporters, Botad District Collector Jincy Roy said, "Forty persons living in low-lying areas in Barvala taluka have been shifted to safer places as a precautionary measure since a nearby dam was about to overflow."

Roy said efforts were on to trace the five persons who went missing after the car they were travelling in, got swept away in a raging river in Lathidad village following heavy rains.

"There were a total of nine passengers in the car, of whom two were immediately rescued by locals while seven others went missing. The bodies of two passengers were recovered while efforts were on to locate five others. We have requested the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to join the rescue work," she said. According to her, at least a dozen persons were stranded at a village in Gadhada taluka due to waterlogging, and efforts are on to rescue them too.

In Bhavnagar district, the disaster team, the fire brigade team of the taluka administration, the Municipal Corporation and the fire brigade team of Nagar Talab were constantly engaged in rescuing trapped people to a safe place.

Alok Kumar Pandey added that 12 teams of the NDRF have been deployed in different districts. Apart from this, SDRF teams have also been deployed in 20 districts of the state.