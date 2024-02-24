Gujarat: PM Modi to Hold Grand Road Show in Rajkot on Sunday

Rajkot (Gujarat) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajkot in Gujarat tomorrow. He will reach Rajkot AIIMS by helicopter and he will inaugurate the IPD department. From there, PM Modi will go to old airport of Rajkot to take part in a road show which will be taken out to the public meeting venue 800 meters away.

A lot of preparations have been made by the Municipal Corporation for this road show. About 21 stages have been set up at various places on the route of the road show. BJP State Vice President Dr. Bharat Bogra, talking to ETV Bharat, said that tomorrow Prime Minister Modi is going to inaugurate development works worth more than Rs 48,000 crores in Rajkot.

As PM Modi is coming to Rajkot for the first time after the construction of the grand Ram temple, there is a lot of enthusiasm being seen among the people of entire Saurashtra. The public meeting venue can accommodate more than one lakh people at PM Modi's meeting and five domes have been prepared using German technology.

Several other arrangements including drinking water supply have also been made here. A large number of people will reach PM Modi's meeting from different areas of Saurashtra.

Bharat Bogra further said that this time PM Modi will enter the meeting venue from behind and more than 3,000 policemen will be on alert for ensuring high security. Lok Sabha elections are going to be held in the coming days and at such a time, PM Modi's Rajkot road show is considered very important, he said.