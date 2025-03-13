ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Police Use Drones To Detect And Destroy Illegal Opium Cultivation

Illegal opium cultivation was reported in Gujarat, with police taking action. In Dahod, SOG used drones to identify and destroy poppy crops in two locations.

Police in Gujarat used drones to detect illegal opium cultivation in Dahod district. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 6:31 PM IST

Dahod: Illegal opium cultivation has been periodically reported in Gujarat, with police taking legal action against such activities. Recently, similar cultivation was discovered in the Dahod district. According to reports, the Dahod Special Operations Group (SOG) destroyed opium plants in two locations in the district. In Vadapipla, Singwad, authorities identified poppy cultivation using drone technology.

A total of 1,602 opium plants worth Rs 2.37 lakh were destroyed in the area. With the help of advanced technology, law enforcement successfully detected and acted against the illicit cultivation. One individual involved in the operation has been arrested, and legal proceedings are underway.

East Kutch Police Bust Illegal Ganja Cultivation Hidden Among Castor Crops

On March 10, East Kutch Police achieved a breakthrough in Gedi village, Rapar taluka, by uncovering illegal ganja cultivation disguised among castor crops. During the investigation, authorities found extensive green fields and deployed a large police force in the village, seizing a significant quantity of ganja. The operation was triggered after a person was caught consuming ganja, leading to further interrogation and exposure of the illicit cultivation. The crackdown has created a stir in the Vagad area.

Following directives from Inspector General of Police Chirag Kordia (Border Range Bhuj) and Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar, East Kutch Gandhidham, along with Deputy Superintendent of Police Sagar Sambada (Bhachau), an operation was launched to eliminate illegal drug activity in East Kutch district.

