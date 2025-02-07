Gujarat Police Help Violence Survivor Turn Trauma Into Triumph: Here's How

Dahod: The Gujarat Police have swung into action here and arrested at least 15 people, including four women after a shocking video that showed a group of people beating and stripping a woman over a love affair went viral.

The incident took place in Sanjeli village, where a woman was stripped half-naked, beaten, and chained to a bike. A video of the incident sparked outrage among the people, with several netizens expressing ire on social media. The severe reactions prompted the police to take action in the matter.

The accused persons have been booked under various sections, including atrocities, kidnapping, and the IT Act. They have been sent to judicial custody after the completion of remand.

The police have also extended a helping hand to the survivor by providing her with a livelihood. They opened the fruits and vegetables shop for her to her dignity in a highly stepped-up act of support.

The store, which is near the bus station, was inaugurated by Dahod SP Dr. Rajdeep Singh Jhala. The police department has promised to bear all expenses of the shop, be it the monthly rent or the supply of fruits and vegetables for sale.

In addition to that, the police have also installed CCTV cameras in the shop, while the team of SHE NGO in Fatehpur will remain in constant touch with the woman to ensure her safety.