Three Gujarat Police Personnel Killed In Road Accident In Haryana, Punjab Police ASI Injured

Sirsa: Three police personnel were killed and another was injured after their car collided with a vehicle parked on the highway in Haryana's Sirsa district on Wednesday morning. The injured cop has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The mishap occurred on Bharat Mala Road under Dabwali police station area of ​​​​Sirsa when a Gujarat Police vehicle hit a stationary vehicle. On information, teams from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Badwali police station reached the spot.

Two of the three deceased cops have been identified as APO CO Sunil Kumar and UHC Prakash Bhat. Both are said to be employees of Ahmedabad City police station. The Dabwali police immediately contacted the Gujarat Police and a probe was initiated.

Presently, Dabwali Police have sent the bodies to the government hospital in Dabwali for post-mortem and treatment of the injured police personnel, who is an ASI of Punjab Police, is underway.

During investigation, a Punjab number plate has been recovered from the spot. Police suspect that the vehicle with this number plate must have been hit by the Gujarat Police vehicle. Police said that further action will be taken.

"Probe is on to ascertain as to how the accident occurred," an official of Dabwali police station said.