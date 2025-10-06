ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Police Bust ‘Fake Ghee’ Racket In Surat; Four Arrested

“The accused were producing the fake ghee using chemical substances, with raw materials sourced from Bhopal. A 2,000-litre tank with a stove was obtained from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), and packaging boxes were procured from the Ahmedabad GIDC,” they said.

Officials stated that at least four individuals were arrested in connection with the operation, including Jayesh Rameshchandra Maisuria, Ankit Tekchand Panchiwala, Sumit Jayesh Maisuria, and Dinesh Tejaji Gehlot.

Surat: The Gujarat Police claimed to have busted a major food adulteration racket in Surat’s Amroli after raiding three illegal factories and warehouses that were manufacturing fake ghee. The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Police seized adulterated ghee worth Rs 67 lakh and machinery valued at Rs 1.20 crore in the raids.

A senior SOG officer told ETV Bharat that many illegal factories were operating from rented residential and commercial units, posing a serious threat to public health.

“The main accused, Jayesh, operated under the name Madhav Dairy Products in Kosad Sardar Nagar and paid Rs 50,000 per month in rent. He also rented a nearby shop for Rs 25,000 to store stock,” he said. “Similarly, Ankit ran New Adinath Dairy Products out of Pragati Ecopark in Bharthana, Amroli, paying Rs 40,000 for the facility and Rs 63,000 for three stock storage shops in Kosad. Sumit and Dinesh jointly ran a third factory in Eva Imbro Park, Amroli,” the officer said.

The initial probe revealed that at least ten salesmen were working for these factories, distributing the fake ghee in the market. “Jayesh employed six salesmen, while Ankit, Sumit, and Dinesh had two each. An active search is underway to apprehend them,” the officer said.

Gujarat Police Bust ‘Fake Ghee’ Racket In Surat; Four Arrested (ETV Bharat)

The SOG also seized accounting diaries, which revealed the names of 110 shopkeepers and dairy owners, primarily in several Surat neighbourhoods, who allegedly purchased the fake product. “The operation also extended into Maharashtra, with fake ghee being transported to Nandurbar and Dhule districts,” the officer alleged.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Food Department also joined the investigation to inspect all involved shops and dairies. “This is not just a financial crime; it’s a serious offence against the health of our citizens,” he said.