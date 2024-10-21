Gujarat Prepares Grand Welcome For PM Modi and Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez

Gandhinagar: As Vadodara gears up to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on October 28, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation is leaving no stone unturned in its extensive preparations for the high-profile visit.

In anticipation of their arrival, the corporation has launched a massive clean-up drive across the city. Key areas such as main roads, dividers, footpaths, and public spaces are being spruced up, with swift road repairs underway. Efforts to beautify the city are in full swing, including fresh coats of paint, tree plantation, and vibrant graffiti adorning the walls along major thoroughfares, making them a visual treat for residents and visitors alike.

In light of recent floods, the corporation is prioritising the repair of damage in critical areas, especially those impacted by mudslides and road collapses. Urgent efforts are focused on restoring the city's infrastructure to ensure everything is in top shape for the visit.

Vadodara’s iconic landmarks, including Maharaja Sayajirao University, Kirti Mandir, Nyaya Mandir, and the majestic Laxmi Vilas Palace, are being decorated with dazzling lighting displays and new paint, adding to the city’s grandeur as it prepares to welcome the global dignitaries.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit will also mark the official inauguration of the ambitious Airbus project, a key 'Make in India' initiative aimed at boosting indigenous aircraft manufacturing. This project, which Modi laid the foundation stone for two years ago on October 30, 2022, will produce transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force, a landmark moment for India’s defense aviation sector.

The visit will also underscore the growing strength of India-Spain relations. A crucial bilateral meeting between the two Prime Ministers will take place in Vadodara, highlighting the importance of this visit on the global stage. In response, stringent security measures have been deployed across the city, with the police and local authorities working together to ensure the safety of both leaders and the smooth execution of the event.