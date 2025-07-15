Gujarat Paraglider Killed in Dharamshala Mishap, Unauthorised Operator Under Glare

Dharamshala: A 25-year-old paraglider from Gujarat was killed and a pilot was critically injured after he crashed during takeoff in Dharamshala on Sunday, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Satish, a resident of Ahmedabad, while the injured pilot, Suraj, hails from Dharamshala, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 4 pm when Satish and Suraj met with the accident. Soon after the mishap occurred, both were initially taken to Zonal Hospital in Dharamshala and later referred to Tanda Medical College.

Satish, who received critical injuries, died during treatment, while Suraj battles for life with severe head injuries. A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the paraglider failing to take off and both the pilot and the tourist falling into a ditch.

Kangra ASP Hitesh Lakhanpal said the mishap occurred during takeoff and said police are probing all angles of the case. SDM of Dharamshala Mohit Ratan said preliminary inquiries revealed that the paragliding operator involved in the accident was unregistered.

According to him, the paragliding event took place from an "unnotified site", which has not been approved for such operations. Tourism Officer Vinay Dhiman said the paragliding operator has been issued a show cause notice. “Initial inputs from the Indranag site revealed the activity was conducted from a location outside the notified zones. The operation was unauthorised. Action will be initiated after reports from police and administrative teams arrive,” he said.

After the accident, all paragliding activities in Kangra district have been suspended with immediate effect till September 15. Earlier, the district administration had already announced a seasonal ban on paragliding from July 15 due to the monsoon and related safety concerns.

In January this year, a 19-year-old girl died during a paragliding activity at the Indranag site, raising serious concerns over safety compliance. Following that incident, guidelines were revised and flying was permitted only under strict safety protocols.