Gujarat: Over 75,000 Women Set World Record At Huda Raas In Bavliali

Bhavnagar: A grand 'Pran Pratishta' and 'Bhagwat Katha' was organised at Naglakha Bapa Dham in Bavliali, attracting over 75,000 women from the Bharvad society, setting a new world record for the largest Huda Raas gathering. The event, which took place on Thursday, was graced by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who was present to witness the historic occasion.

Pujya Rambapu and Pujya Raghubapu led the grand celebration, which started with the recitation of the Bhagwat Katha. Initially planned for 51,000 participants, the event exceeded expectations, with more than 75,000 women donning traditional costumes to take part in the Huda Raas dance. The women were dressed in red-coloured costumes.

Pujya Rambapu said, "We had planned for 51,000 participants, but due to the excitement of the society, more than 75,000 women joined today. This event has set a world record."