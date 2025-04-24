Gujarat: Mortal Remains Of Father-Son Duo Killed In Pahalgam Attack Arrive In Bhavnagar; CM Pays Last Respects

Bhavnagar: Amid the grieving cries and mourning, the mortal remains of the father and son duo, Yatish Parmar and Sumit Parmar, who tragically lost their lives in Tuesday's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, have been brought back to their residence in Bhavnagar on Thursday morning. The two victims were among 26 innocent lives lost in the deadly attack on Tuesday.

Following the arrival of their mortal remains, the atmosphere was overwhelmed with a wave of sorrow as family members, relatives, and friends expressed their profound grief, with condolences offered during this difficult time. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at Parmar Residence, where he paid his last respects to the victims of the deadly attack and also consoled the family members.

According to a relative of the victims, Prashant Nathani, his brother-in-law and nephew went to the Kashmir valley on April 16 on a pilgrimage. They went there to listen to Morari Bapu's katha and were to stay for 15 days. Nathani added that both his brother-in-law and nephew went sightseeing on Tuesday morning at Baisaran Meadow, where they were caught by terrorists and shot dead. The information about their demise was given to the family at 5 am on Wednesday.

"The incident happened when our brother-in-law and nephew were there, and they left the site and went outside. There was a terrorist attack, and both the brother-in-law and nephew became victims of it. They left from here on 16th April and were supposed to stay there for 15 days," he told ANI.

"They went there for 15 days to listen to Morari Bapu's Katha and left for sightseeing yesterday morning. As soon as they went out for sightseeing, terrorists caught them and shot them outside the hotel. We got this news yesterday evening, and today at 5 am, we came to know that this incident has happened. The central government is bringing their dead bodies to hand them over to us after completing the entire process", he told ANI.

Earlier, taking to a social media post on X, Gujarat CM Patel announced an ex gratia amount for the victims of the incident: Rs 5 lakhs for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"The Gujarat government stands with full sympathy for the families of the victims of the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The state government will provide Rs 5 lakh assistance to the families of the Gujarati tourists who lost their lives in this attack and Rs 50,000 assistance to the injured tourists from the state," CM Patel stated. (With agency inputs).