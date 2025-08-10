ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Marks World Lion Day with ₹180-Crore Push for Barda Wildlife Sanctuary

Gujarat Chief Minister and Union Forest Minister among others at the event. ( X/@CMOGuj )

Gandhinagar: Gujarat celebrated World Lion Day at Barda Wildlife Sanctuary in Devbhumi Dwarka, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav announcing development projects worth ₹180.12 crore to boost conservation and tourism.

The CM hailed the Asiatic lion as a “global symbol of India’s pride,” noting its return to Barda Hills after 143 years. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support and the Forest Department’s efforts for the increase in lion population from 674 to 891, with their range expanding from three to 11 districts in 25 years.

Under Project Lion and the newly released Lion @2047: Vision for Amrit Kaal, the focus will be on habitat management, wildlife health, conflict mitigation, tourism, research, and community participation. A new safari park and tourist facilities over 248 hectares in Barda will be built for ₹75 crore, along with breeding centres, eco-development works, rescue infrastructure, and pastoralist relocation schemes.

Other works include a wildlife rescue centre (₹7 crore), herbivore breeding centres (₹10.96 crore), caracal conservation in Chadva Rakhal (₹5 crore), 20 residential units for frontline staff (₹9.94 crore), and vehicles for patrolling and rescue (₹6.98 crore). A portal for booking 24 eco-tourism sites across Gujarat was also launched.

Union Minister Yadav lauded Gujarat’s conservation record, citing a 17% rise in lions and PM-led initiatives like Project Tiger, Project Dolphin, Project Cheetah, and the International Big Cat Alliance. He said re-habitation of lions in Barda would strengthen biodiversity and eco-tourism, urging public participation in climate and conservation efforts like Mission LiFE and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.