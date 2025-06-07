12 Types Of Mangoes On One Tree: Unique Experiment Of A Progressive Farmer At Gujarat's Ditla

Junagadh: One mango tree, but 12 different types of mangoes are growing on it. The only mango tree planted by Ukabhai, a progressive farmer of Ditla, in the courtyard of his house, is seen hanging with lots of different mango varieties. The farmer is nurturing this amazing mango so that the indigenous mangoes are preserved and the new generation does not forget these traditional varieties of ours.

The mango tree in Ukabhai's house looks quite ordinary, but it is very special. It grows not one, two or three, but 12 different types of mangoes throughout the year and in all three seasons - winter, summer and monsoon.

Multiple varieties simultaneously

During the mango season, 12 types of mangoes are seen growing on this special mango tree at the same time. So, Ukabhai's mango tree almost became like a wish-fulfilling tree for him. However, behind this magical tree, Ukabhai's hard work and his passion for mango farming are evident.

Ukabhai, who is associated with mango cultivation, owns a large garden in which he has planted saffron mangoes. But the mango growing in his courtyard is special for him. He is doing this so that indigenous mangoes do not become extinct and that the coming generation remains aware of these varieties. Ukabhai has been successful in grafting different types of indigenous mangoes onto a single tree, thereby getting 12 different varieties.

Producing more native varieties

If a native mango is found in some place, he makes efforts to graft it onto the tree and produce some more native varieties. This special tree has large mangoes, each ranging from 50 grams to two kilos in weight. These mangoes are seen in different sizes, weights, colours and shapes. The taste, aroma and colour of these mangoes are also different. That makes this mango special.