ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Three Die After Consuming Drink Suspected To Be Poisonous

Three individuals died after consuming a drink called 'jeera' from a bottle in Jawahar Nagar locality of Nadiad on Sunday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 10, 2025, 9:59 AM IST

Nadiad: Three persons have died after consuming an intoxicating drink, which is suspected to be poisonous, in Nadiad city of Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Monday.

The three persons consumed a drink called 'jeera' from a bottle in the Jawahar Nagar locality of Nadiad on Sunday evening and fell ill. They were rushed to a government hospital where they were declared dead, Deputy Superintendent of Police VR Bajpai said.

"Between 6.30 and 7 pm, the three persons started feeling giddy and were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead at around 8 pm. Prima facie, it was learnt that their health deteriorated after they consumed some intoxicating liquid from a bottle," he said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and the blood samples sent for a forensic analysis, the official added. The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway.

In November 2023, several persons died after consuming an ayurvedic syrup containing methyl alcohol, sold over the counter at a grocery shop, near Nadiad in Kheda district. People consume such drinks for intoxication in Gujarat, where liquor is banned.

Nadiad: Three persons have died after consuming an intoxicating drink, which is suspected to be poisonous, in Nadiad city of Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Monday.

The three persons consumed a drink called 'jeera' from a bottle in the Jawahar Nagar locality of Nadiad on Sunday evening and fell ill. They were rushed to a government hospital where they were declared dead, Deputy Superintendent of Police VR Bajpai said.

"Between 6.30 and 7 pm, the three persons started feeling giddy and were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead at around 8 pm. Prima facie, it was learnt that their health deteriorated after they consumed some intoxicating liquid from a bottle," he said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and the blood samples sent for a forensic analysis, the official added. The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway.

In November 2023, several persons died after consuming an ayurvedic syrup containing methyl alcohol, sold over the counter at a grocery shop, near Nadiad in Kheda district. People consume such drinks for intoxication in Gujarat, where liquor is banned.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DRINK SUSPECTED TO BE POISONOUSNADIADKHEDA DISTRICTGUJARAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.