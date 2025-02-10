ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Three Die After Consuming Drink Suspected To Be Poisonous

Nadiad: Three persons have died after consuming an intoxicating drink, which is suspected to be poisonous, in Nadiad city of Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Monday.

The three persons consumed a drink called 'jeera' from a bottle in the Jawahar Nagar locality of Nadiad on Sunday evening and fell ill. They were rushed to a government hospital where they were declared dead, Deputy Superintendent of Police VR Bajpai said.

"Between 6.30 and 7 pm, the three persons started feeling giddy and were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead at around 8 pm. Prima facie, it was learnt that their health deteriorated after they consumed some intoxicating liquid from a bottle," he said.