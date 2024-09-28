Gujarat: Five Dead As Bus Jumps Divider, Hits Three Vehicles Near Dwarka

Devbhumi Dwarka: At least five persons including three children died and 14 suffered injuries after a bus jumped the divider and hit two cars and a motorcycle near Dwarka in Gujarat on Saturday evening, police said.

The accident took place around 7:45 pm on National Highway 51 when the bus was heading from Dwarka to Somnath. The bus jumped the divider as its driver tried to avoid hitting cattle sitting on the road, and collided with two cars and a motorcycle coming from the opposite side, said a local police official.

"So far we have confirmed the death of three children, a man, and a woman. More than 14 persons have suffered injuries and are being shifted to a hospital in Khambhaliya where we have deployed an additional medical team," said Devbhumi Dwarka district collector G T Pandya.