Gujarat: 167 Covid Cases Reported In A Day, Total Three Fatalities In Ahmedabad

The Health Department, Gujarat, issued guidelines asking people to observe COVID-19 appropriate behaviours like covering their nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing.

Published : June 6, 2025 at 1:18 PM IST

Ahmedabad: Covid cases are increasing day by day in Gujarat, with 167 cases reported across the state in a single day on Thursday, as per the data released by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Gandhinagar.

So far, a total of 615 cases have been reported in Gujarat, according to the official update. Out of which 600 patients are under home isolation, while 15 patients are undergoing treatment in the hospital. On the other hand, about 60 patients have been discharged from the hospital on June 5.

Three deaths in Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad city, 70 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, a total of 471 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city, of whom 50 patients have recovered while 320 are still under treatment. So far, three people, including two pregnant women, have died.

Precautions against coronavirus?

The guidelines issued by the Health Department in this regard are as follows:

  • Individuals in home isolation should continue to self-monitor their health.
  • If they experience symptoms like difficulty breathing, chest pain, etc., they should contact the nearest health centre.
  • Follow Covid Appropriate Behaviours such as covering nose and mouth while coughing/sneezing, not spitting in public places, washing hands frequently with soap, using sanitiser, etc.
  • People with comorbid conditions and those with compromised immune systems should avoid going to crowded places or use masks in such places.
  • There is a rising trend in COVID-19 cases every 1 to 8 months, so there is no need to panic. "Precaution is wisdom."

Variants of COVID

Genome frequency testing of COVID-19 positive patients is done at GBRC, Gandhinagar. In this, mainly JN.1, LF.7, LF.7.9 XFG and XFG variants have been found. These variants are common, and there is no need to panic, say experts.

