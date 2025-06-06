ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: 167 Covid Cases Reported In A Day, Total Three Fatalities In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Covid cases are increasing day by day in Gujarat, with 167 cases reported across the state in a single day on Thursday, as per the data released by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Gandhinagar.

So far, a total of 615 cases have been reported in Gujarat, according to the official update. Out of which 600 patients are under home isolation, while 15 patients are undergoing treatment in the hospital. On the other hand, about 60 patients have been discharged from the hospital on June 5.

Three deaths in Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad city, 70 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, a total of 471 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city, of whom 50 patients have recovered while 320 are still under treatment. So far, three people, including two pregnant women, have died.