Gujarat Man Kills Wife after Her Unsuccessful Suicide Bid, Attempts to End Life

Dungarpur (Gujarat): A businessman allegedly strangled his wife to death after she failed a suicide bid in a hotel Gujarat's Dungarpur. Later, he went to the police station to confess to the crime after allegedly being unsuccessful in ending his own life. The man told police that he has been forced to take the drastic step as his family is in severe financial stress.

The couple planned to end their lives after celebrating their wedding anniversary at a hotel in Ratanpur border under Bichhiwada police station area. Akshay Bhai Sikhlighar (32), a resident of Vadodara and his wife Jyoti Ben Sikhlighar reached the hotel yesterday. Akshay said as per their plan, Jyoti was supposed to take the step first and he would be following her. Although Jyoti attempted suicide, she failed and then Akshay allegedly strangled her to death.

It was then Akshay's turn but his attempt too failed. Thereafter, he went to Bichhiwada police station in a seriously injured condition and was admitted to the local hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Bichhiwara sub-inspector Ashok Kumar said Akshay came to the police station in a seriously injured condition and was taken to Bichhiwada hospital. "After this, when he was interrogated, we learnt that his wife's body is in the hotel room. A police was sent to the hotel and recovered the body. Akshya said he runs a travel agency but has been suffering huge losses," Kumar said.

Police said that the identity cards of the couple have been found and the hotel room has been sealed.

On receiving information about the incident, DSP Tapendra Meena reached the spot. Also, the forensic team has been called from Banswara.