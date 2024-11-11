ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Youth Kills His Twice-Married Father for Not Showing Interest in His Marriage

The accused young man allegedly got enraged when his father advised him to focus on cultivation of paddy crop rather than getting married.

Gujarat: Man Kills Father Over Marriage Dispute In Tapi
Uchchhal Police Station, Tapi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Tapi: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his father for not showing interest in finding marriage alliance in Gujarat’s Uchchhal Panthak. The accused, identified as Harpal Vasava (32), allegedly attacked his father, Shivaji Vasava (73), with an iron rod while he was asleep, resulting in his death. The accused has been arrested by the Crime Branch team from Vyara.

The incident took place in Holipada Falia of Sundarpur village in Uchhal taluka of Tapi district. According to sources, there had been ongoing tension between Harpal and his father, Shivaji Vasava, over marriage issues. Sources said that Harpal asked his father, “Why don’t you focus on getting me married?” leading to an argument. Later, in a fit of rage, Harpal assaulted his father with a rod.

After the incident, Shivaji Vasava was rushed to Apple Hospital in Surat for treatment but he was declared brought dead. Following the attack, the accused fled the scene but was later arrested within a few hours by the Tapi police.

The deceased, Shivaji Vasava, had two marriages, with both families residing in the same village. Harpal, the son from one of these marriages, often expressed frustration over his father’s lack of interest in arranging his marriage.

According to sources, Harpal said, “If I had gotten married, my mother would have seen it too.” His father, however, advised him to focus on harvesting the paddy crop before considering marriage, which allegedly angered Harpal. Enraged by this, he attacked his father.

Tapi District Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Narvad confirmed the incident, saying that the altercation escalated when the father advised Harpal to work on the farm. Harpal struck his father on the head with an iron rod, causing severe injuries. After the victim’s death at the hospital, a murder case was registered at Uchhal police station.

TAGGED:

TAPI SON KILLS FATHERMAN KILLS FATHERMARRIAGE DISPUTEMAN KILLS FATHER IN GUJARAT

