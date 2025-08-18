Gujarat: Man Dies By Suicide In Surat; Wife, Her Father, And Lover Booked for Abetment

Surat: A case has been registered against a woman, her father, and her alleged lover for abetting the suicide of her husband, who was a government employee in Surat district of Gujarat, police said on Monday.

Earlier, on September 16, 2024, Prashant Manharbhai Patel, a resident of Kevadi village in Umarpada taluka, was found dead after allegedly jumping into a waterfall. Nearly 11 months after the incident, an FIR was lodged based on a complaint by his father.

Police said the FIR named Prashant’s wife, Hiralben, her father, Chanilal Sukhlal Chaudhary, and a man identified as Mehul Patel. Prashant and Hiralben had been married for five years.

In his FIR, Prashant's father alleged that Hiralben was having an extramarital affair with Mehul Patel. As a result, his son was subject to mental and physical harassment. There was also pressure on Prashant for a divorce, the complainant said. The complaint also said that Hiralben’s father threatened Prashant’s family.

Prashant's family further alleged that the continuous harassment and pressure, which included physical altercations and threats, caused Prashant extreme stress. According to the family members of the deceased, he had taken a long leave from his job in the Agriculture Department and was living with his kin in Bardoli.

The complaint further accused Hiralben of using occult rituals to force a divorce. She also allegedly refused to have a child with Prashant. The death came to light when Prashant did not return home. His body was later recovered after he reportedly jumped into a waterfall at Minighat.



Abetment of suicide allegation



The police registered an accident case in this regard. The needle of suspicion was pointed at Hiralben, her father and relatives, who did not come to the funeral. The family members suspected that Prashant was forced to commit suicide. The deceased's father took his phone from the police and found messages sent by Hiralben, which revealed her alleged affair with Mehul and pressure tactics to force Prashant to get a divorce.



FIR against woman, her father and boyfriend



Prashant's father finally met district police chief Hitesh Joisar in person and presented all the facts and evidence in this regard. Taking cognisance of the documentary evidence, Umarpada police have registered a case against Hiralben Choudhary, Chanilal Choudhary and boyfriend Mehul Patel and started an investigation.



Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.