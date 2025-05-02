Gujarat, Maharashtra Responsible For Drug Problem In Punjab: State Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh

Barnala: Punjab's Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Friday blamed Gujarat and Maharashtra for the drug problem in his state.

Dr Singh said a large quantity of narcotics are being brought to the state from the ports of Gujarat and Maharashtra. "Gujarat and Maharashtra are enemies of Punjab just like Pakistan," he said in his address at an anti-drug programme held in Barnala. He said even as drugs are being smuggled to Punjab from the ports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, the Narcotics Control Bureau seems oblivious to it.

Dr Singh said that the district administrations have been organizing functions 'village watchmen' formed under the Punjab government's campaign 'War on Drugs'. He said that strenuous efforts are being made to save the water and youth of Punjab. "The state government has made elaborate arrangements under 'War on Drugs and these will yield meaningful results," he said.

He said the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and the police are working hard to break the supply chain of drugs. "We are also working to bring the youth into the mainstream by setting up drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres," Dr Singh said. He said activities like yoga, meditation and sports are being conducted at the rehabilitation centers. Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat and other Aam Aadmi Party MLAs were present in the event.