Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th Birth Anniversary: Brave Ruler Who Renovated Most Of Famous Shiva Temples

Junagadh: The 300th birth anniversary of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, former ruler of Indore, is being celebrated today. Born on May 31, 1725, Ahilyabai Holkar is well known for her intelligence, ingenuity and courage, and also for her key role in strengthening the Indore rule in the 17th century. During the Maratha rule, Ahilyabai Holkar emerged as a prominent figure of state power as well as religion. She fulfilled her pledge by completing the renovation of the Kashi and Somnath Shiva temples. She has also done extensive work for the renovation of most of the famous Shiva temples in India, which were built in the 17th century or earlier.

Ahilyabai Holkar was born in a small village in Maharashtra. She was married to Khanderao Holkar, the son of the famous Maratha chieftain Malharrao Holkar. After the death of her husband, Ahilyabai Holkar ascended the throne of Indore and ruled successfully, providing a good tax system to the people of Indore. The judicial system was also strengthened during Ahilyabai Holkar's reign.

In the 17th century, roads and related facilities for transportation were also built in the Indore state during her reign. Along with law and order, Ahilyabai Holkar was equally conscious about the development of religion and culture. As a result, many temples, ghats and monuments were built during her time that were connected to the cultural and religious traditions of India.

Taking a lead as a Maratha chief:

As much as Ahilyabai Holkar was a devoted Rajmata, she was equally alert and committed to the security of her state. Along with this, she was also known for finding effective solutions to any problem at that time. During the military operations during her reign or in times of war, she was seen leading the army and even herself present on the battlefield to increase the morale of her soldiers. The British also saluted Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar, who constantly fought for her people.

The Rajmata who built temples:

Ahilyabai Holkar is still remembered in history as a Rajmata dedicated to temples. Ahilyabai Holkar built many temples, ghats and dharamshalas throughout India during her lifetime. Most of the temples she built and rebuilt are Shiva temples.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which is located in modern-day Varanasi, was rebuilt by Ahilyabai Holkar in 1780. Let us tell you that the Kashi Vishwanath Temple was destroyed during the Mughal rule. Ahilyabai Holkar rebuilt this temple and expressed her devotion to Lord Shiva.

Rebuilt Somnath Temple:

Ahilyabai Holkar had a Shiva temple built in the 17th century opposite the first Jyotirlinga Somnath Mahadev Temple destroyed by Muhammad Ghazni. She did that to keep the faith of the devotees towards Shiva intact. According to some mythological beliefs, Ahilyabai Holkar saved the Shivlinga from the pagan invaders by installing the original Shivlinga of the Somnath temple in the temple she built. The Shivlinga is still the centre of faith of the Mahadev devotees in the Somnath temple built by Ahilyabai Holkar.