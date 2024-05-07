Gujarat LS Election 2024 LIVE: PM's Brother Emotional; Modi, Shah, Adani Vote; 55.22% Voting At 5 PM

Ahmedabad: Voting for 25 out of 26 Lok Sabha seats and bypolls to five assembly seats in Gujarat are being held today, with the ruling BJP looking to repeat its sweep of 2014 and 2019 in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The voting began at 7 am and will probably end at 6 pm.

LIVE UPDATES FROM GUJARAT LOK SABHA POLLS--

5.30 PM - 55.22% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM

The voter turnout in Gujarat till 5 pm for the 25 constituencies going under polls stands at 55.22 per cent on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024, according to the Election Commission of India. Valsad has recorded the highest voter turnout (68.12%) while Amreli constituency has recorded the lowest (45.59%).

The voter turnout in Gujarat till 5 pm for the 25 constituencies going under polls stands at 55.22 per cent on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024, according to the Election Commission of India. Valsad has recorded the highest voter turnout (68.12%) while Amreli constituency has recorded the lowest (45.59%). 5.00 PM - ' Vote to Strengthen Democracy': Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani

Rajya Sabha MP and Director of Reliance Industries Limited's Corporate Affairs department, Parimal Nathwani cast his vote at a polling booth in Jamnagar. "...Everybody should cast their vote, doesn't matter which (political) party you are familiar with...my vote is to strengthen this country and democracy," he said.

Rajya Sabha MP and Director of Reliance Industries Limited's Corporate Affairs department, Parimal Nathwani cast his vote at a polling booth in Jamnagar. "...Everybody should cast their vote, doesn't matter which (political) party you are familiar with...my vote is to strengthen this country and democracy," he said. 4.25 PM - State Cong Chief Serious Allegations on BJP

Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil alleged the use of pens bearing BJP symbol at a polling booth in Gandhinagar. Gohil demanded that the election commission to file a police case against the government employees sitting inside booths with 'BJP symbols'.

Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil alleged the use of pens bearing BJP symbol at a polling booth in Gandhinagar. Gohil demanded that the election commission to file a police case against the government employees sitting inside booths with 'BJP symbols'. 4.00 PM - Morari Bapu Cast His Vote

Religious leader and Ram Katha Vachak, Morari Bapu, cast his vote in Talgajarda of Mahuva Taluka in Bhavnagar district. The state is underway polling for all the 25 seats remaining after BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal from Surat constituency was declared unopposed winner. Morari Bapu Cast His Vote (ETV Bharat)

Religious leader and Ram Katha Vachak, Morari Bapu, cast his vote in Talgajarda of Mahuva Taluka in Bhavnagar district. The state is underway polling for all the 25 seats remaining after BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal from Surat constituency was declared unopposed winner. 3.30 PM - 47.03% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM

The voter turnout in Gujarat till 3 pm for the 25 constituencies going under polls stands at 47.03 per cent on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024, according to the Election Commission of India. Valsad has recorded the highest voter turnout (58.05%) while Amreli constituency has recorded the lowest (37.82%). Voter Turnout Till 3 PM (ETV Bharat Graphics)

The voter turnout in Gujarat till 3 pm for the 25 constituencies going under polls stands at 47.03 per cent on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024, according to the Election Commission of India. Valsad has recorded the highest voter turnout (58.05%) while Amreli constituency has recorded the lowest (37.82%). 3.00 PM - 'Don't Want Dictatorship': Cong Leader Mumtaz Patel

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel cast her vote at a polling booth in Bharuch. BJP's sitting MP Mansukhbhai Vasava is contesting against Aam Aadmi Party's Chaitar Vasava. "I request the citizens to exercise their right to vote... In the last 10 years, we have seen the BJP government. We have seen the trailer. We don't want a dictatorship in the future...," Patel said. Cong Leader Mumtaz Patel (ANI)

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel cast her vote at a polling booth in Bharuch. BJP's sitting MP Mansukhbhai Vasava is contesting against Aam Aadmi Party's Chaitar Vasava. "I request the citizens to exercise their right to vote... In the last 10 years, we have seen the BJP government. We have seen the trailer. We don't want a dictatorship in the future...," Patel said. 2.40 PM - Nirma Limited Chairman Cast His Vote in Ahmedabad

Tejalben Amitkumar Mehta, Nirma Limited Chairman cast his vote in Ahmedabad in the third phase of Lok Sabha election 2024. The Chairman said, "I have cast vote. People should be thanked for voting during summer. It is everyone's duty to vote during the festival of democracy. We hope for India's progress."

Tejalben Amitkumar Mehta, Nirma Limited Chairman cast his vote in Ahmedabad in the third phase of Lok Sabha election 2024. The Chairman said, "I have cast vote. People should be thanked for voting during summer. It is everyone's duty to vote during the festival of democracy. We hope for India's progress." 2.10 PM - Man Cast His Vote Through His Feet

Ankit Soni, a voter from Nadiad, Gujarat, cast his vote through his feet at polling booth. "I lost both my hands due to electric shock 20 years ago. With the blessings of my teachers and guru, I did my graduation, CS... I appeal to people to come out and vote," Soni said. Man Cast His Vote Through His Feet (ANI)

Ankit Soni, a voter from Nadiad, Gujarat, cast his vote through his feet at polling booth. "I lost both my hands due to electric shock 20 years ago. With the blessings of my teachers and guru, I did my graduation, CS... I appeal to people to come out and vote," Soni said. 1.30 PM - 37.83% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM

The voter turnout in Gujarat till 1 pm for the 25 constituencies going under polls stands at 37.83 per cent on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024, according to the Election Commission of India. Banaskantha has recorded the highest voter turnout (45.89%) while Porbandar constituency has recorded the lowest (30.80%). Voter Turnout Till 1 PM (ETV Bharat Graphics)

The voter turnout in Gujarat till 1 pm for the 25 constituencies going under polls stands at 37.83 per cent on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024, according to the Election Commission of India. Banaskantha has recorded the highest voter turnout (45.89%) while Porbandar constituency has recorded the lowest (30.80%). 1.15 PM - PM Modi's Brother Turns Emotional

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's elder brother Somabhai Modi on Tuesday turned emotional while remembering their mother late Hiraba and said she would be showering her blessings on the PM from heaven. Somabhai Modi said just like the people, he also wants his brother to become the prime minister for the third time. PM Modi used to meet his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat and take her blessings before coming here to cast his vote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's elder brother Somabhai Modi on Tuesday turned emotional while remembering their mother late Hiraba and said she would be showering her blessings on the PM from heaven. Somabhai Modi said just like the people, he also wants his brother to become the prime minister for the third time. PM Modi used to meet his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat and take her blessings before coming here to cast his vote. 12.45 PM - Former Deputy CM Narhari Amin Cast His Vote

Former Gujarat Deputy CM and BJP MP Narhari Amin showed the indelible ink mark on his finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad. "...Voting is being held on 25 seats of Gujarat today. One of our candidates has already won from Surat. In 2014 and 2019, we won all 26 seats. But in 2024, we will get a lead bigger than what we got in 2019 on all seats. Our target is to win all seats with more than 5 lakh votes...," Narhari Amin said.

Former Gujarat Deputy CM and BJP MP Narhari Amin showed the indelible ink mark on his finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad. "...Voting is being held on 25 seats of Gujarat today. One of our candidates has already won from Surat. In 2014 and 2019, we won all 26 seats. But in 2024, we will get a lead bigger than what we got in 2019 on all seats. Our target is to win all seats with more than 5 lakh votes...," Narhari Amin said. 12.20 PM - Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's Family Cast Their Vote

Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's sister Naina Jadeja and father Anirudhsinh Jadeja cast their votes at a polling booth in Jamnagar. BJP's sitting MP Poonamben Maadam is contesting against Congress' JP Maraviya. "Voting is our right and our responsibility. Whomsoever we prefer, but we should definitely vote...," Anirudhsinh Jadeja said after voting.

Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's sister Naina Jadeja and father Anirudhsinh Jadeja cast their votes at a polling booth in Jamnagar. BJP's sitting MP Poonamben Maadam is contesting against Congress' JP Maraviya. "Voting is our right and our responsibility. Whomsoever we prefer, but we should definitely vote...," Anirudhsinh Jadeja said after voting. 11.45 AM - 24.35% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM

The voter turnout in Gujarat till 11 am for the 25 constituencies going under polls stands at 24.35 per cent on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024, according to the Election Commission of India. Banaskantha has recorded the highest voter turnout (30.27%) while Porbandar constituency has recorded the lowest (19.83%). Voter Turnout Till 9 AM (ETV Bharat Graphics)

The voter turnout in Gujarat till 11 am for the 25 constituencies going under polls stands at 24.35 per cent on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024, according to the Election Commission of India. Banaskantha has recorded the highest voter turnout (30.27%) while Porbandar constituency has recorded the lowest (19.83%). 11.30 AM - Gautam Adani Cast His Vote

Adani group chairman Gautam Adani arrived at polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He stood in a queue and later cast his vote during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024. Gautam Adani Cast His Vote (ANI)

Adani group chairman Gautam Adani arrived at polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He stood in a queue and later cast his vote during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024. 11.00 AM - 'Atmosphere of Festivity'

After casting his vote, Delhi LG VK Saxena said, "I am glad that I have come here from Delhi to cast my vote. There is an atmosphere of festivity in parts of the country. We should remember that voting is our right and we must exercise it. I appeal to the people of the country to come out and cast their votes and choose a stable government..."

After casting his vote, Delhi LG VK Saxena said, "I am glad that I have come here from Delhi to cast my vote. There is an atmosphere of festivity in parts of the country. We should remember that voting is our right and we must exercise it. I appeal to the people of the country to come out and cast their votes and choose a stable government..." 10.30 AM - Delhi LG VK Saxena Cast His Vote

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Tuesday cast his vote at a polling station in Prakash Higher Secondary School. Earlier Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel cast their vote in Gujarat in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Delhi LG VK Saxena and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Pate Cast Their Vote (ANI)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Tuesday cast his vote at a polling station in Prakash Higher Secondary School. Earlier Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel cast their vote in Gujarat in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024. 10.00 AM - MP Governor Mangubhai Patel Cast Vote In Navsari

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and his family cast their votes at a polling booth in Navsari, Gujarat. BJP has fielded its sitting MP CR Paatil from the constituency. He faces Congress’ Naishadhbhai Bhupatbhai Desai here.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and his family cast their votes at a polling booth in Navsari, Gujarat. BJP has fielded its sitting MP CR Paatil from the constituency. He faces Congress’ Naishadhbhai Bhupatbhai Desai here. 9.30 AM - 9.87% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM

The voter turnout in Gujarat till 9 am for the 25 constituencies going under polls stands at 9.87 per cent on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024, according to the Election Commission of India. Banaskantha has recorded the highest voter turnout (12.28%) while Ahmedabad West constituency has recorded the lowest (7.23%). Voter Turnout Till 9 AM (ETV Bharat Graphics)

The voter turnout in Gujarat till 9 am for the 25 constituencies going under polls stands at 9.87 per cent on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024, according to the Election Commission of India. Banaskantha has recorded the highest voter turnout (12.28%) while Ahmedabad West constituency has recorded the lowest (7.23%). 9.20 AM - 'Heartfelt Appeal To All Voters', Amit Shah Urges Maximum Voter Turnout

"Today is the voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. I would like to make a heartfelt appeal to all the voters across the country and also to the voters of Gujarat to come forward and participate in this festival of democracy and elect a stable government that provides a safe, prosperous country. Elect a government which is against corruption, wants to eradicate poverty, wants to make a self-reliant India, wants to make a developed India and wants to take India number one in every field in the whole world," HM Amit Shah appealed.

"Today is the voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. I would like to make a heartfelt appeal to all the voters across the country and also to the voters of Gujarat to come forward and participate in this festival of democracy and elect a stable government that provides a safe, prosperous country. Elect a government which is against corruption, wants to eradicate poverty, wants to make a self-reliant India, wants to make a developed India and wants to take India number one in every field in the whole world," HM Amit Shah appealed. 9.10 AM - Amit Shah Cast His Vote

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, contesting from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, cast his vote in Ahmedabad along with son Jay Shah, BCCI chief and his wife, Sonal Shah. He interacted with residents at a residential society in Ahmedabad too. The Congress has nominated its party secretary Sonal Patel as their candidate from Gandhinagar. Amit Shah Cast His Vote (ANI)

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, contesting from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, cast his vote in Ahmedabad along with son Jay Shah, BCCI chief and his wife, Sonal Shah. He interacted with residents at a residential society in Ahmedabad too. The Congress has nominated its party secretary Sonal Patel as their candidate from Gandhinagar. 9.00 AM - PM Modi Greets Children; Signs Portraits

After casting his vote, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the children who were waiting to meet the PM. The children also presented handmade portraits of PM Modi to him. He later gave autographs to many such protraits too. Sia Patel, who presented PM Modi his portrait, said, "I asked him for his autograph. I was waiting for this day. I can't describe it in words. He simply gave me autograph. I had been waiting for this day ever since I made the portrait. I can't describe it in words. It was a great experience."

After casting his vote, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the children who were waiting to meet the PM. The children also presented handmade portraits of PM Modi to him. He later gave autographs to many such protraits too. Sia Patel, who presented PM Modi his portrait, said, "I asked him for his autograph. I was waiting for this day. I can't describe it in words. He simply gave me autograph. I had been waiting for this day ever since I made the portrait. I can't describe it in words. It was a great experience." 8.40 AM - BJP candidate from Porbandar, Mansukh Mandaviya Cast Vote

After casting his vote, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Porbandar, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "When I was casting my vote, I was only thinking about the welfare of the people for the country and 'Viksit Bharat' under the leadership of PM Modi. I hope that the BJP comes to power with more than 400 seats. I want to appeal to the people of Gujarat to come out and cast their votes..." Byte: BJP candidate from Porbandar, Mansukh Mandaviya (ANI)

After casting his vote, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Porbandar, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "When I was casting my vote, I was only thinking about the welfare of the people for the country and 'Viksit Bharat' under the leadership of PM Modi. I hope that the BJP comes to power with more than 400 seats. I want to appeal to the people of Gujarat to come out and cast their votes..." 8.20 AM - UP Governor Anandiben Patel Cast Vote in Ahmedabad

After casting her vote, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said, "It is everyone's responsibility to cast their vote. The voters should use their right to vote and give their contribution to making India a 'Vishwaguru'..."

After casting her vote, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said, "It is everyone's responsibility to cast their vote. The voters should use their right to vote and give their contribution to making India a 'Vishwaguru'..." 8.10 AM - Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi Cast His Vote

Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said "I am fortunate enough to get the opportunity to cast my vote along with my family. I want to request everyone to come out and cast their votes and form a development-oriented government once again. PM Modi has served the people of the country without taking a single leave for the last several years. The people of the country are willing to see Narendra Modi become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time..."

Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said "I am fortunate enough to get the opportunity to cast my vote along with my family. I want to request everyone to come out and cast their votes and form a development-oriented government once again. PM Modi has served the people of the country without taking a single leave for the last several years. The people of the country are willing to see Narendra Modi become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time..." 8.00 AM - World Democracies to Learn from...: PM Modi after Voting

"India's election process, election management is an example for the world's democracies to learn from. The world's biggest universities should do a case study. There are elections in around 64 countries and there should be a comparison of all of them. This year is like a celebration of democracy... I again tell the countrymen to vote in large numbers and celebrate the festival of democracy," PM Modi said after casting his vote. Byte: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

"India's election process, election management is an example for the world's democracies to learn from. The world's biggest universities should do a case study. There are elections in around 64 countries and there should be a comparison of all of them. This year is like a celebration of democracy... I again tell the countrymen to vote in large numbers and celebrate the festival of democracy," PM Modi said after casting his vote. 7.42 AM - PM Modi Cast His Vote

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cast his vote in Nishan Public School polling booth in Ahmedabad. Earlier, PM Modi greeted people after he arrived at Nishan Higher Secondary School. Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed and greeted the Prime Minister at the polling booth station. PM Modi Casts His Vote (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cast his vote in Nishan Public School polling booth in Ahmedabad. Earlier, PM Modi greeted people after he arrived at Nishan Higher Secondary School. Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed and greeted the Prime Minister at the polling booth station. 7.35 AM - PM Modi Arrives at Polling Booth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad where he will cast his vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was already present to welcome the PM and greeted him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad where he will cast his vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was already present to welcome the PM and greeted him. 7.25 AM - PM Modi Leaves from Raj Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. PM Modi will cast his vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad. Amit Shah earlier reached the polling booth and greeted the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. PM Modi will cast his vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad. Amit Shah earlier reached the polling booth and greeted the people. 7.20 AM - Amit Shah Reaches Polling Booth

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad, Gujarat early Tuesday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also left from Gujarat Raj Bhavan and will soon arrive here to cast his vote.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad, Gujarat early Tuesday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also left from Gujarat Raj Bhavan and will soon arrive here to cast his vote. 7.10 AM - PM Modi Urges All to Vote

"Please exercise your right to vote by voting in record numbers in the phase of elections being held today…. Your active participation in this great festival of democracy will definitely make the election more dynamic," PM Modi wrote on X.

"Please exercise your right to vote by voting in record numbers in the phase of elections being held today…. Your active participation in this great festival of democracy will definitely make the election more dynamic," PM Modi wrote on X. 7.00 AM - Polling Begins

The voting for 25 seats in Gujarat started at 7 am. The first approximate voter turnout will come at 9 am. ETV Bharat urges all the citizens of the 25 constituencies in the state to exercise your franchise and strengthen the democracy.

The voting for 25 seats in Gujarat started at 7 am. The first approximate voter turnout will come at 9 am. ETV Bharat urges all the citizens of the 25 constituencies in the state to exercise your franchise and strengthen the democracy. 6.45 AM - Preparation Underway At Nishan School; PM Modi To Reach Soon

Preparations underway for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote here today. Visuals from Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad (ANI)

Preparations underway for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote here today. 6.15 AM - PM Modi Reached Ahmedabad to Cast His Vote

"After today’s exceptional programmes in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, reached Gujarat. In the morning tomorrow, 7th May, I will be voting in Ahmedabad. I urge all those who are to vote tomorrow to do so in record numbers as well," the PM said.

"After today’s exceptional programmes in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, reached Gujarat. In the morning tomorrow, 7th May, I will be voting in Ahmedabad. I urge all those who are to vote tomorrow to do so in record numbers as well," the PM said. 6.00 AM - Why Voting on 25 Seats and not 26?

The BJP has already drawn first blood with Mukesh Dalal winning from Surat unopposed after the nomination of the Congress' Nilesh Kumbhani was rejected over irregularities in the signature of proposers and other candidates withdrew. Thus, polling in the state will only take place for 25 Lok Sabha seats. Know more here...

Among the prominent candidates in the fray are Union Home Minister Shah from Gandhinagar, as well as his cabinet colleagues Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala from Porbandar and Rajkot, respectively.