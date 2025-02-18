ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Local Body Elections: BJP Dominates But Mayawati's BSP Stuns Many In Than Municipality

Surendranagar: In the Than Municipality election in Gujarat otherwise dominated by BJP, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) sprang a surprise by clinching victory in three of the 28 seats, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

The poll results have left major political parties like Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) baffled, as they failed to win even one seat in the municipality where voting was held on February 16.

In the local body elections, as many as 107 candidates from various parties including Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, AAP, BSP, and independents, filed their nomination for 28 seats across seven wards in Than. The counting of votes was held on Tuesday (February 18) at the Than Taluka Panchayat office. BJP dominated from the beginning but BSP in the end managed to secure victory in Ward 4. The win by three of its candidates, two women and one man, marks the party’s debut in Than Municipality.

The BJP registered a spectacular victory in Than Municipality of Surendranagar, securing 25 out of 28 seats. But what caught many by surprise was when BSP, led by party president Mayawati, opened its account and eventually went on to win three seats in Than. BSP also won four seats in Chhota Udaipur Municipality of Gujarat.