Gujarat: Over 100 Kids Fall Sick After Eating Ganesh Puja Prasad In Jamnagar

Jamnagar (Gujarat): Over 100 children allegedly suffered food poisoning after partaking 'prasad' during Ganesh festival in Hapa area of Gujarat's Jamnagar district on Thursday night, police said. They were rushed to the pediatric ward of the government hospital that soon found it extremely difficult to handle the sudden rush of patients.

Children who consumed 'rice prasad' at Elgan Society in Hapa area had food poisoning symptoms including diarrhea and vomiting. The affected children were admitted to the government GG Hospital in Jamnagar for treatment. With the rush of patients, soon there were no vacant beds in the pediatric ward and many families were forced to get their children treated on the hospital's floor.

On hearing about the incident, a huge crowd of people, including Jamnagar Samasta Talpada Koli Samaj president Hitesh Bambhaniya reached the hospital.

According to locals, rice with potatoes was served as 'prasad' in a Ganesh puja organised in Elingan Society in Hapa area of ​​Jamnagar. After eating the 'prasad', more than 100 children, fell ill and had to be admitted to the hospital, they said.