Gujarat Jeweller's Driver Decamps With 4 KG Gold Worth Rs 4.8 Crore In Madhya Pradesh

Indore: In a shocking incident of fraud, a gold trader from Gujarat was duped by his own driver, who decamped with over 4 kg gold worth Rs 4.80 crore while the trader had gone to check in at a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

The incident is believed to have occurred last week and Indore Crime Branch has registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused driver.

According to a spokesperson for the Indore Crime Branch, Gujarat's jeweller Dharmendra Bhai had come to Indore with his driver Mashru Rabari and employee Saurabh carrying 4.8 kg of gold to deliver it to his clients in the Madhya Pradesh city.

Businessman Dharmendra has a shop in Ahmedabad by the name of 'Ankit Gold Jewellery' and he had come to Indore to sell this gold. Dharmendra said that on reaching Indore, he checked in at a hotel in Chhatripura late in the evening while the gold was in the car. The businessman said that his assistant went for a shave and when he returned, the driver and the car both were missing from the spot.

Dharmendra said that he repeatedly tried to contact the driver over phone, but when he could not be contacted, he realised that he had decamped with the gold. Later, the businessman lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the driver Mashru Rabari under various sections including fraud. The value of the stolen gold is said to be around Rs 4.8 crore. The businessman has also handed over the CCTV footage of the theft to the police, in which the driver is seen taking the car.

Indore Crime Branch DCP Rajesh Tripathi said that the driver is being searched on the basis of CCTV footage and the accused will be arrested soon.