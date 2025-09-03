Gujarat: In-Charge Sarpanch Suspended For Violating Two-Child Norm

Chhota Udepur: The in-charge Sarpanch of Kavitha Gram Panchayat in Sankheda taluka, Satishbhai Mahendrabhai Vasava, was suspended for having a third child for 'violation' of the Gujarat Panchayat Act.

He was shown the door after a villager, Maheshbhai Jasingbhai Rabari, filed a complaint with the Sankheda Taluka Development Officer (TDO). Thereafter, the TDO initiated an investigation, and following the confirmation that the Sarpanch's third child was born on August 10, Vasava was suspended under Section 30(M) of the Gujarat Panchayat Act, which prohibits individuals with more than two children from holding a Panchayat office.

This is not the first controversy that has hit the Kavitha Gram Panchayat. The previous Sarpanch of this Gram Panchayat was earlier suspended for making false claims.

His expulsion was followed by the deputy sarpanch, who officiated in the former's absence. The seeds of controversy were sown in this Gram Panchayat since the elections were held. After both were shunted out, the village functioned with sarpanchs and was embroiled in a water crisis.

Sankheda TDO Jigar Prajapati said, "The deputy sarpanch of Kavetha village was discharging the duties of sarpanch. His third child was born on August 10. We received an application from the villagers and also obtained the birth certificates of all three children and have started the process of disqualifying him from the post as per the rules."