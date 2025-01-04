Woman Booked For Abetting Husband's Suicide In Gujarat

Botad: The Gujarat police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide after he left behind a video asking his family to teach her a lesson for causing his death, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, 39-year-old, Suresh Sathadiya's dead body was found at his house in Zamrala village in Botad district on December 30. His family members found a video recording on Sathadiya's mobile phone, in which he has urged them to "teach his wife a lesson for causing his death", an official from Botad rural police station said.

Based on a complaint by the Sathadiya's father, a first information report (FIR) was registered on Friday against the deceased man's wife, Jayaben, he said. The complainant has alleged his daughter-in-law mentally harassed his son by frequently quarrelling with him and going to her parent's place now and then.

The FIR stated that Sathadiya had gone to his in-laws' place to persuade his wife to return home. But when she refused, he returned home and hanged himself after recording a video. A case has been registered against the woman under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and further probe was underway, police said.