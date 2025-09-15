ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat High Court Gets Bomb Threat, Turned Out To Be Hoax

An email was received to the official ID of the Gujarat High Court, claiming that RDX has been placed in the court building.

Gujarat High Court (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 15, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST

Updated : September 15, 2025 at 7:34 PM IST

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Monday received a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough check of the premises, police said. This was the third bomb threat received by the Gujarat HC since June this year.

An email, which was sent by an unidentified person on Monday morning to the official ID of the Gujarat HC, claimed RDX has been placed in the court building, located on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway in Ahmedabad, Sola police station inspector KN Bhukan said.

"Upon learning about the threat from the court officials, local police, along with a dog squad, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the spot and started scanning all the buildings in the high court premises without disturbing the proceedings," said Bhukan.

The police carried out a thorough check of the premises, including all the court buildings, chambers, as well as parked and incoming cars, he said. Nothing suspicious was found in the premises, the official said.

On September 12, the Delhi High Court and Bombay High Court received bomb threat emails, which later turned out to be a hoax. Both Delhi and Bombay police authorities have registered FIRs and are probing the issue.

The Gujarat High Court came to be established on 1st May, 1960 as a result of bifurcation of the former State of Bombay into two States of Maharastra and Gujarat. Justice Sunita Agarwal is the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

