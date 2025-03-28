ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat HC Grants Bail To Asaram For Three Months On Medical Grounds

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Friday granted fresh temporary bail for three months to self-styled godman Asaram, who is serving life imprisonment in a rape case, on medical grounds following a split verdict.

The Supreme Court had on January 7 granted interim bail to Asaram till March 31 in this case registered by the Gujarat police. At present, he is undergoing ayurvedic treatment in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

As the three-month period was coming to an end on Monday, his lawyers moved the high court seeking bail for another three months, starting from April 1.

The matter came up before a division bench of Justice Ilesh J Vora and Justice Sandeep Bhatt earlier in the day.

After hearing both sides, the bench gave a split verdict as Justice Vora granted him bail while Justice Bhatt expressed a dissenting view and dismissed the application.

The matter was then listed before a third judge, Justice A S Supehia, in the afternoon.

His lawyer senior advocate Shalin Mehta argued that 86-year-old Asaram was suffering from heart and kidney ailments, and the only treatment available to him was ayurvedic `panchakarma'.