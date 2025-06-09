ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat HC Gets Bomb Threat, Turned Out To Be Hoax

The threat email claimed a blast by an IED will take place in the court building in the evening.

Gujarat HC Gets Bomb Threat, Turned Out To Be Hoax
Gujarat High Court (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 9, 2025 at 3:44 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Monday received a bomb threat via an email which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough check of the premises, police said.

The email, which was sent by an unidentified person at around 11.45 am to the official ID of the Gujarat HC, claimed a blast by an improvised explosive device (IED) will take place in the court building in the evening, in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, Safin Hasan said.

"The sender warned that an IED blast will take place in one of the buildings of the high court in the evening. Upon learning about the threat, local police along with six teams of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the spot and started an anti-sabotage operation," Hasan told reporters.

As part of the operation, the police carried out a thorough check of the premises located on Sarkhej-Gandhi Highway in Ahmedabad, including all the court buildings, chambers, as well as parked and in-coming cars, he said.

Nothing suspicious has been found in the premises, the official said. As a precautionary measure, the HC chief justice cancelled the second session of the court on Monday, the DCP added.

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Monday received a bomb threat via an email which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough check of the premises, police said.

The email, which was sent by an unidentified person at around 11.45 am to the official ID of the Gujarat HC, claimed a blast by an improvised explosive device (IED) will take place in the court building in the evening, in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, Safin Hasan said.

"The sender warned that an IED blast will take place in one of the buildings of the high court in the evening. Upon learning about the threat, local police along with six teams of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the spot and started an anti-sabotage operation," Hasan told reporters.

As part of the operation, the police carried out a thorough check of the premises located on Sarkhej-Gandhi Highway in Ahmedabad, including all the court buildings, chambers, as well as parked and in-coming cars, he said.

Nothing suspicious has been found in the premises, the official said. As a precautionary measure, the HC chief justice cancelled the second session of the court on Monday, the DCP added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GUJARAT HCBOMBGUJARATBOMB THREAT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.