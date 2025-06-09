ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat HC Gets Bomb Threat, Turned Out To Be Hoax

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Monday received a bomb threat via an email which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough check of the premises, police said.

The email, which was sent by an unidentified person at around 11.45 am to the official ID of the Gujarat HC, claimed a blast by an improvised explosive device (IED) will take place in the court building in the evening, in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, Safin Hasan said.

"The sender warned that an IED blast will take place in one of the buildings of the high court in the evening. Upon learning about the threat, local police along with six teams of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the spot and started an anti-sabotage operation," Hasan told reporters.