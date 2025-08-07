ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat HC Extends Temporary Bail Of Asaram Till Aug 21

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Thursday extended till August 21 the temporary bail plea of self-styled godman Asaram, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Gandhinagar court in a 2013 rape case.

Asaram had sought an extension of bail on medical grounds and presented certificates from the hospital and doctor. Asaram's bail has been extended for the third time.

While granting him temporary bail for the third time, the court noted an order passed by the Supreme Court on July 30, granting him liberty to approach the HC for temporary bail extension mainly on the ground of deterioration of his health.

"The applicant is presently in ICU with Jupiter Hospital at Indore, and as per the records, he was diagnosed with a very high troponin level, and according to the treating doctor, his condition is critical. In such circumstances, pending this application, the temporary bail granted earlier is extended till August 21 on the same terms and conditions," the HC order stated.