Gujarat HC Allows Termination Of Rape Survivor's 17-Week Pregnancy

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday allowed a 27-year-old rape survivor to medically terminate her 17-week pregnancy.

The woman from Ahmedabad had approached court seeking permission for the termination of her pregnancy under the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act. The woman was raped in Sola area of ​​Ahmedabad and a case was registered last June.

During the hearing, the court granted permission to the rape survivor to abort the 17-week foetus. The court mentioned that if the rape survivor gives birth then she will have to face mental, physical and social trauma.

Prior to which, a medical examination was conducted by doctors on the instructions of the court. The woman had appeared with her lawyer yesterday and testified before the court. The high court has allowed termination of pregnancy under the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

Rising incidents of crimes against women:

The National Crime Records Bureau has released worrying figures on atrocities against women in Gujarat. The report states that along with incidents of molestation, assault, murder and rape, cases of domestic violence are on a rise and every year 7000 to 8000 incidents of atrocities on women are being registered in police stations. This has risen questions on the safety of women in Gujarat.

The data of violence against women from 2018 to 2022 are shocking. There were 2076 rape incidents in Gujarat in 2020-21, 2239 in 2021-22 and 2209 in 2022-23. A total of 6524 rape incidents have taken place during these three years and the state record an average 175 rape incidents per month.

This apart, 27 cases of gangrape were reported in Gujarat in 2020-21, 32 in 2021-22 and 36 in 2022-23. According to this report, two gangrapes take place in Gujarat every month.