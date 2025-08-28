ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Govt's 'Namo Lakshmi', 'Namo Saraswati' Schemes Help 23,488 Girls In Junagadh

Junagadh: Over 23,000 girls from Gujarat's Junagadh district have received financial assistance under state government's 'Namo Lakshmi Yojana' and 'Namo Saraswati Yojana' that aim to promote education among female students from economically weaker sections of the society, officials said.

Launched in 2024, the 'Nano Lakshmi Yojana', provides scholarship worth Rs 50,000 over four years to girls from families with annual income of less than Rs 6 lakh, to complete classes 9 to 12. This scheme aims at addressing the dropout rate of girls after class 8. The aid is directly credited to the bank accounts of the girl students.

Hailing this scheme, Vishwa Shekhda, a student and beneficiary of 'Namo Lakshmi Yojana', said their families have been relieved of the burden of arranging money for their education. Another student, Hetasvi Jadhav, said the aid helps her to buy books and pay for all her educational expenses.

Another popular scheme is the 'Namo Saraswati Yojana', under which, financial assistance of Rs 25,000 is given to students in classes 11 and 12 (science stream).