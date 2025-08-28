Gujarat Govt's 'Namo Lakshmi', 'Namo Saraswati' Schemes Help 23,488 Girls In Junagadh

Junagadh: Over 23,000 girls from Gujarat's Junagadh district have received financial assistance under state government's 'Namo Lakshmi Yojana' and 'Namo Saraswati Yojana' that aim to promote education among female students from economically weaker sections of the society, officials said.
Launched in 2024, the 'Nano Lakshmi Yojana', provides scholarship worth Rs 50,000 over four years to girls from families with annual income of less than Rs 6 lakh, to complete classes 9 to 12. This scheme aims at addressing the dropout rate of girls after class 8. The aid is directly credited to the bank accounts of the girl students.
Hailing this scheme, Vishwa Shekhda, a student and beneficiary of 'Namo Lakshmi Yojana', said their families have been relieved of the burden of arranging money for their education. Another student, Hetasvi Jadhav, said the aid helps her to buy books and pay for all her educational expenses.
Another popular scheme is the 'Namo Saraswati Yojana', under which, financial assistance of Rs 25,000 is given to students in classes 11 and 12 (science stream).
According to officials, a total of 23,488 girls are getting financial assistance under these two schemes in Junagadh.
Earlier reviewing the 'Namo Lakshmi Yojana' last month, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said this scheme reflects the government's commitment to ensure no girl is left behind due to financial constraints. The Gujarat government has allotted Rs 924 crore for 10.83 lakh beneficiaries across the state under this scheme. State education department reported that a 16 per cent rise in enrollment was registered in a year following implementation of 'Namo Lakshmi Yojana'.
Two similar popular schemes are the 'Saraswati Sadhana Yojana' that provides bicycles to class 9 girls from financially backward families and 'Saraswati Vidya Yojana' that offers tuition fee reimbursement.