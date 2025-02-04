ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Govt Forms Panel To Assess Need For UCC, Draft Bill

The Gujarat government appointed a five-member committee, led by ex-SC judge Ranjana Desai, to assess the need for a Uniform Civil Code.

The Gujarat government appointed a five-member committee, led by ex-SC judge Ranjana Desai, to assess the need for a Unioform Civil Code.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 4, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Tuesday formed a committee under a retired Supreme Court judge to assess the need for the Uniform Civil Code in the state and prepare a draft bill for the same.

The five-member committee, to be headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, will submit its report within 45 days, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said. "To assess the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and to prepare a draft bill for the same, we have decided to form a committee under the former judge of the Supreme Court," he said.

The state government will take a decision about the implementation of the UCC after receiving the report. Other members of the committee include retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, educationist Daxesh Thakar and social worker Gita Shroff.

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Tuesday formed a committee under a retired Supreme Court judge to assess the need for the Uniform Civil Code in the state and prepare a draft bill for the same.

The five-member committee, to be headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, will submit its report within 45 days, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said. "To assess the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and to prepare a draft bill for the same, we have decided to form a committee under the former judge of the Supreme Court," he said.

The state government will take a decision about the implementation of the UCC after receiving the report. Other members of the committee include retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, educationist Daxesh Thakar and social worker Gita Shroff.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GUJARAT UNIFORM CIVIL CODEGUJARAT UCCGUJARAT PANEL UCC DRAFT BILL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.