Gujarat Govt Approves 17 New Talukas In State

Ahmedabad: The Bhupendra Patel led BJP government in Gujarat has approved 17 new talukas in the state ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

The issue was discussed in a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The creation of the 17 new talukas has received in-principle approval. These new talukas will be included in the elections to be held in January or February, 2026. With the addition of the 17 new talukas, the total number of talukas in the state will reach 265.

Announcing the decision on X, CM Patel called the move an “important decision in the direction of administrative simplification in Gujarat”. “Due to this administrative decentralization, citizens will get a new taluka headquarters nearby, and they will not have to go to distant offices to avail various government services,” Patel said adding the new talukas will save time, energy, and money spent on traveling to and from taluka headquarters from remote villages.