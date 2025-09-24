Gujarat Govt Approves 17 New Talukas In State
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the move will help in administrative decentralization and bring governance to people's doorsteps.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 6:43 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Bhupendra Patel led BJP government in Gujarat has approved 17 new talukas in the state ahead of the upcoming local body elections.
The issue was discussed in a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The creation of the 17 new talukas has received in-principle approval. These new talukas will be included in the elections to be held in January or February, 2026. With the addition of the 17 new talukas, the total number of talukas in the state will reach 265.
Announcing the decision on X, CM Patel called the move an “important decision in the direction of administrative simplification in Gujarat”. “Due to this administrative decentralization, citizens will get a new taluka headquarters nearby, and they will not have to go to distant offices to avail various government services,” Patel said adding the new talukas will save time, energy, and money spent on traveling to and from taluka headquarters from remote villages.
રાજ્ય મંત્રીમંડળની આજની બેઠકમાં ગુજરાતમાં 17 નવા તાલુકાઓની રચનાને મંજૂરી આપવામાં આવી છે, જે ગુજરાતમાં વહીવટી સરળીકરણની દિશામાં ખૂબ મહત્ત્વનો નિર્ણય બની રહેશે.— Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) September 24, 2025
નવા તાલુકાઓની રચના થકી ગુજરાતમાં હવે તાલુકાઓની સંખ્યા વધીને 265 થશે.
આ વહીવટી વિકેન્દ્રીકરણના લીધે નાગરિકોને નજીકમાં… pic.twitter.com/IbrAY4YbAX
“Moreover, there will be an improvement in facilities including social, economic, health, and educational facilities. With the creation of the new talukas, the number of the current 51 developing talukas will increase by 10 talukas, and they will also benefit from the grants given to developing talukas”. The CM said that the state government was committed to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Developed India@2047' vision through the creation of 'Developed Gujarat'.
“With the creation of new talukas, by accelerating development at the local level, we will be able to move forward more rapidly in the direction of building a developed Gujarat”.
State government spokesperson, Minister Rishikesh Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while serving as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, had introduced the concept of 'Our Taluka, a Living Taluka' concept to further empower the taluka unit in development and administration.
Patel stated that the decision will be an important step towards establishing the talukas of Gujarat as a “model and engine of development in the country” He also stated that a formal notification regarding the formation of the new talukas will be published soon.
