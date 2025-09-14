ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat Arrives In Mumbai By Train To Assume Additional Charge Of Maharashtra

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Devvrat at the Mumbai Central Railway Station in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, state Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar and Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla.

Mumbai: Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat who has been given additional charge of Maharashtra, accompanied by his wife Darshana Devi arrived in Mumbai by Tejas Express from Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon.

The Governor was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the Railway Police Force at the railway station. On reaching Raj Bhavan, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Mumbai Police.

Devvrat will be sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra at 11 am on Monday. He will then assume office after CP Radhakrishnan resigned after he was elected Vice President of India.

Devvrat was born on January 18, 1959 in Samalkha, Haryana. He practised and spread the traditional Indian system of education as the principal of a Gurukul in Kurukshetra. He also served as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh from August 2015 to July 2019.

In Gujarat, as the Governor he has been promoting educational, social and environmental initiatives. He successfully experimented with natural farming on 180 acres of land and inspired more than 10 lakh farmers. In collaboration with Padma Shri Subhash Palekar, he spread 'Jivamrut' fertilizer. Known as a preacher of the Arya Samaj, Devvrat has made special contributions to social reform, cow protection and environmental awareness.