Gujarat Government Announces Relief Package For Diamond Craftsmen Amid Slump In Trade

Surat: The Government of Gujarat had announced a relief package for diamond craftsmen in view of a slump in trade.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had held a meeting with the members of the All Gujarat Diamond Association on March 11 and announced the package on Saturday. According to Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi, education fees of the children of diamond craftsmen will be waived up to a maximum of Rs 13,500 as part of the package. The amount will be transferred through Direct Bank Transfer to the craftsmen's accounts. Apart from this, relief will also be given to them in electricity bills for one year.

The benefit of this government scheme will be extended to diamond craftsmen who lost their jobs after March 31, 2024. To avail the scheme, the beneficiary is required to have worked as a diamond craftsman for at least three years.

This apart, relief has also been announced for small industries which will be given nine per cent interest subsidy for three years on loans of Rs 5 lakh. For this, there should be an investment of less than Rs 2.5 crore and it is necessary to be associated with the diamond industry from 2022 to 2024. Only units registered with the Department of Industries before March 31 will be given the benefit.

The diamond industry has slowed down due to the recession in the United States of America and Ukraine-Russia war. In the last 16 months, more than 71 diamond craftsmen have committed suicide in the state. Many diamond craftsmen have turned to other businesses and some are working in textile units.