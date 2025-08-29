ETV Bharat / state

Mohit came all the way from Gandhidham, his and girlfriend Sakshi's home town, to Bhuj, where the girl studied with revenge in mind.

Gujarat: Girl Stabbed To Death By Boyfriend Over Her 'Choice To Study'
Published : August 29, 2025 at 9:24 PM IST

Kutch: A 22-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend on Thursday over her preference to go for study in Bhuj town, which is away from her native place, Gandhidham, in Gujarat.

The girl, identified as Sakshi, was fed up with her boyfriend Mohit's insistence to stop her studies and return to her home town. At the same time, she blocked his social media account.

It infuriated Mohit, who came all the way to Bhuj with his friend and attacked Sakshi with a knife, police said. According to police, the incident took place when Sakshi was returning to Bhanushali Hostel after completing her classes at Sanskar College.

Mohit, along with his friend Jayant, called her and asked her to meet before she was stabbed. Since Mohit and Sakshi were neighbours in Gandhidham, and love blossomed between the two. Later, Sakshi came to Bhuj for further studies. Mohit did not like this and he kept calling Sakshi repeatedly and asking her to come back to Gandhidham.

DSP Jadeja said as soon as the trio met, a heated exchange followed. Mohit took out a knife and stabbed Sakshi in the neck. The injured girl was rushed to GK General Hospital, where she died. The police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him under Section 109 of the IPC.

