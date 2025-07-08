ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Forest Cover Up By 241 Sq Km, Ranks Among Top Green States

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has scripted afforestation success, expanding its tree cover beyond designated forest areas, with an impressive increase of 241.29 square kilometres, the Forest Survey of India (FSI) 2023 report said. The report outlines remarkable progress the state has made under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Gujarat's total forest and tree cover has shown a clear upward trend.



With the dedicated guidance of forest and environment minister Mulubhai Bera and minister of state Mukeshbhai Patel, the FSI 2023 report reveals that Gujarat's combined forest and tree cover grew from 2.8 per cent in 2021 to 3.38 per cent in 2023. Likewise, the state's total green cover increased from 10.41 per cent in 2021 to 11.03 per cent in 2023, a notable achievement for all, according to the report.



According to the India State of Forest Report 2023, Gujarat's recorded forest area spans 21,870 sq km, accounting for 11.14 per cent of the state's total geographical area. The forest cover stands at 15,016.64 sq kms (7.65 per cent), with the tree cover at 6,632.29 sq kms (3.38 per cent).



Consequently, the state's total green cover is 21,648.93 sq kms, equivalent to 11.03 per cent. Furthermore, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of the nationwide 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in 2024-25, Gujarat achieved a record-breaking plantation of 174.8 million trees, ranking second after Uttar Pradesh.



This year, tree plantation activities under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' are in progress. Additionally, this year, on World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Green Aravalli Project'. In Gujarat, initiatives in social forestry, such as forest cover, green pathways, Panchvati village gardens, and plantations around Amrit Sarovar, as well as work through the PPP model via the Sadbhavna Trust, are being undertaken, which will further increase the state's tree cover in the future.



According to the National Forest Policy of 1988, forest and tree cover (i.e., green cover) should constitute 33 per cent of the country's total geographical area. The assessment of forest and tree cover for the country and states is conducted by the Forest Survey of India, Dehradun, under the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, with reports published every two years.



According to the report, the country's total recorded forest area is 775,377 sq kms, which is 23.59 per cent of the total geographical area. The forest cover is 715,342.61 sq kms (21.76 per cent), and the tree cover is 112,014.34 sq kms (3.41 per cent). Thus, the country's total green cover is 827,356.95 sq kms, or 25.17 per cent, as stated in the report.