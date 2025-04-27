ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat's First Gold ATM Comes UP In Surat, Delivers Gold And Silver Coins

Surat: The first Gold ATM of Gujarat has been launched in Surat to offer round-the-clock access to gold and silver coins. The facility has been introduced in collaboration with Gold Coin Company and D. Khushal Das Jewellers to allow customers to purchase metal coins 24 hours a day using ATM cards, digital cards, or UPI.

Coins ranging from 1 gram to 25 grams have been available in the ATM. According to Deepak Choksi, owner of D. Khushal Das Jewellers, the ATM enables customers to buy gold and silver coins even at night or in the early morning.

The Chief Governance Officer of Gold Coin Company, Pratapbhai, said the machine weighs 600 kilograms and is equipped with multiple surveillance cameras for security. “Tampering is not possible, and the changes in the international price of gold will be updated immediately on the ATM screen,” he added.

Earlier, the country's first gold ATM was launched in Hyderabad. The facility has high usage during festivals like Ashtami and Guru Pushya Nakshatra.