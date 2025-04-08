Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: Key Accused Held From Indore After Week-Long Hunt As Death Toll Rises To 22

Indore: The Gujarat Police on Monday arrested a labour contractor from Indore, nearly a week after a powerful explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, which claimed 22 lives. The arrested accused, identified as Harish Ramchandra Meghnani, had allegedly supplied labourers from Madhya Pradesh to the unit operating illegally near Deesa town.
Deputy Superintendent of Police CL Solanki said, "We have arrested Harish Meghnani from Indore in connection with the firecracker factory blast. He was responsible for supplying manpower from Madhya Pradesh."
The Gujarat Police, assisted by Indore Police, reached Meghwani at his residence in the Treasuree Township, located in Rajendra Nagar, Indore. Acting on a tip-off, a team from Rajendra Nagar Police Station led by Station In-Charge Neeraj Birathre coordinated with Gujarat officials and arrested the accused on Sunday morning.
"At the time of his arrest, Meghwani was casually eating 'poha-jalebi' at his relative's house and appeared unbothered by the tragic incident," said the police official. The contractor is being taken to Gujarat Police and will be produced in a local court.
The blast occurred on April 1, in an illegal warehouse-cum-firecracker unit in the industrial area near Deesa. The explosion was so powerful that it caused the building to collapse and sparked a fire, killing 22 workers, of whom 21 were from Madhya Pradesh and one from Gujarat. Among the dead, 10 were from a single village in Dewas district.
Two labour contractors, Laxmi and Pankaj, also lost their lives in the explosion. The factory was owned by Deepak Mohanani and his father, Khubchand Mohanani, both of whom were arrested earlier.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the blast was triggered by aluminium powder, a key ingredient in firecracker production. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also found yellow dextrin powder, a pyrotechnic binder, at the site.
Following the tragedy, the Gujarat government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under IAS officer Bhavin Pandya to probe the incident. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government announced Rs two lakh compensation to the families of the deceased.
Union Agriculture Minister and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the grieving families and assured them of support. "The education of at least one girl child from each affected family will be taken care of," he said during his visit.