ETV Bharat / state

Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: Key Accused Held From Indore After Week-Long Hunt As Death Toll Rises To 22

Indore: The Gujarat Police on Monday arrested a labour contractor from Indore, nearly a week after a powerful explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, which claimed 22 lives. The arrested accused, identified as Harish Ramchandra Meghnani, had allegedly supplied labourers from Madhya Pradesh to the unit operating illegally near Deesa town.

Deputy Superintendent of Police CL Solanki said, "We have arrested Harish Meghnani from Indore in connection with the firecracker factory blast. He was responsible for supplying manpower from Madhya Pradesh."

The Gujarat Police, assisted by Indore Police, reached Meghwani at his residence in the Treasuree Township, located in Rajendra Nagar, Indore. Acting on a tip-off, a team from Rajendra Nagar Police Station led by Station In-Charge Neeraj Birathre coordinated with Gujarat officials and arrested the accused on Sunday morning.

"At the time of his arrest, Meghwani was casually eating 'poha-jalebi' at his relative's house and appeared unbothered by the tragic incident," said the police official. The contractor is being taken to Gujarat Police and will be produced in a local court.

The blast occurred on April 1, in an illegal warehouse-cum-firecracker unit in the industrial area near Deesa. The explosion was so powerful that it caused the building to collapse and sparked a fire, killing 22 workers, of whom 21 were from Madhya Pradesh and one from Gujarat. Among the dead, 10 were from a single village in Dewas district.