Gujarat: Father And Uncle Booked For Honour Killing In Banaskantha

Banaskantha: A chilling case of honour killing has emerged in Banaskantha district, where a young woman was allegedly murdered by her father and uncle after they disapproved of her love relationship. Police investigations revealed the 18-year-old Chandrika Chaudhary was given sleeping pills and then strangled, after which her body was set on fire overnight. Both suspects have confessed during inquiry at Tharad police station and now face murder charges.
Reportedly the victim's father is at large.
The crime came to light only after the victim’s partner, unable to contact her, filed a habeas corpus petition in the Gujarat High Court seeking a restraining order. While the court ordered the girl’s appearance, Police informed the court that she was dead.
The district Police inquiry led to the shocking discovery of honour killing and the subsequent confession by her relatives.
The incident occurred in Dantia village, Tharad, a border area of Banaskantha district which has reportedly seen multiple cases of harsh treatment of young couples, with viral videos showing similar punishments.
The victim had fallen in love with a young man from a neighboring village while studying. However, her family eventually stopped her education and confiscated her mobile phone. When the couple tried to live together in Ahmedabad, family complaints led to police intervention.
Authorities located the pair and brought them to the Tharad police station, where the girl was reportedly sent back to her family.
The incident has sparked outrage in the district which has earlier recorded several cases of honour killings of young people.
Read More
Tamil Nadu Honour Killing: Kavin Selvaganesh's Final Rites Held In Arumugamangalam
Man Kills Son-in-law In Front Of Daughter Over Inter-caste Marriage