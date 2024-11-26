Gujarat | Fake IAS Officer Arrested in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: A fake IAS officer Mehul Shah has been arrested, Ahmedabad Police said on Tuesday.

The accused is a 29-year-old and he told people that he was a senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer. He used fake documents and misled the people, police said.

They said that Shah is an engineer and ran a school in Wankaner in the Morbi district. He has earned lakhs of rupees by cheating people despite not being an official in the Gujarat government or the Centre.

Ahmedabad Crime Branch Police Inspector JK Makana said that Mehul Shah made a fake document for the complainant's son to get him enrolled as a District Education Officer in Ahmedabad. "The accused also presented him as a trustee of the school. He also did not return Rs 7 lakh he took for a painting to be made in the school," Makwana said.

"He also claimed that he was a senior official of the revenue department. He also penned a fake letter to the Chairman of the "Science and Research Development Department" to install sirens and curtains in his rented vehicle, but did not pay for the work," the Police Inspector said.

According to Makwana, the accused used fake letters claiming to be from the Union Home Ministry and Ahmedabad DEO to cheat the complainants.

"The police have recovered fake identity cards and letters of 'Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Samman Parishad', 'Chairman Science and Research Development Department', 'Health and Family Welfare Department' and 'Roads and Buildings Department' from the accused, the police inspector added.

Makwana also said that an FIR has been registered based on the complaint of three victims. "We appeal to the people to come forward and register their complaint if they have been cheated in any way by accused Mehul Shah. At present, legal action has been taken against the accused," the police officer added.