Gujarat: ED Conducts Raids In 9 Sites In Waqf Land Misuse Case

According to a release, Enforcement Directorate (ED) Ahmedabad Zonal Office has conducted search Operations on May 6, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at 9 locations in Ahmedabad as part of the ongoing probe in the case of Salim Khan Jummakhan Pathan and others (Waqf Board scam case) who have claimed to be trustees of two Waqf Board-registered trusts viz "Kanch Ki Masjid Trust" and "Shah Bada Kasam Trust".

ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Police Station, Gaekwad Haveli, Ahmedabad City, Gujarat. As per the release, "they entered into fraudulent lease agreements, extorted rents from tenants, and submitted false affidavits to the Waqf Board. They also built shops on Trust's land and collected rent, while committing fraud and conspiracy against Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Waqf Board for personal gain.

They have illegally built around 150-200 houses and 25-30 shops and have been illegally collecting rents from the tenants, despite not being appointed trustees by the Waqf Board. Rent was collected by the accused persons every month but not deposited into the trust's account. Thereby, siphoned off trusts money and mis-used the said land, which was originally meant for community welfare."

According to the release, during the course of search operations, Bank funds to the tune of Rs 2 Crore (approx.) were freezed, Rs. 30 Lakh seized in cash and Rs. 7 Lakh crypto were freezed, which are either owned/controlled by accused and their affiliates having parked suspected Proceeds of Crime.

Further, various other incriminating documents & digital devices have also been seized. Further investigation is under progress.

